Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is pushing the London club to sign Juventus attacking sensation Kerim Alajbegovic.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso is set to push the club to pursue Juventus winger Kerim Alajbegovic in January, as per Bianconera News. Alonso remains convinced of the 19-year-old’s potential and has not given up after a failed summer attempt to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Alonso knows the Bosnian winger from their time at Bayer Leverkusen and remains convinced of his potential. Chelsea explored a deal last summer, but their loan proposal did not persuade Alajbegovic. Juventus then secured his services for €30 million plus add-ons.

The Premier League outfit could now return with a significantly improved offer in the region of €40 million, potentially testing Juventus’ determination to retain the youngster.

Alajbegovic’s move to Italian giants Juventus

Since arriving in Turin, Alajbegovic has already started making an impression. Despite failing to make a senior appearance for Leverkusen, he has featured 14 times for Juventus since arriving in the summer. Across 666 minutes of first-team football, the 19-year-old has contributed to three goals.

Alonso is quite keen on reuniting with him. Juventus, however, have little intention of allowing Alajbegovic to leave so soon after his arrival. The Turin-based club’s chiefs Giovanni Carnevali and Frederic Massara played a key role in signing him from Leverkusen. Former Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic also played a part as the youngster signed a contract through 2031.

Manager Luciano Spalletti is also understood to back him strongly. The club views him as a long-term investment and believes he has the potential to become an important figure in their project.

Chelsea’s interest is therefore understandable, particularly given Alonso’s familiarity with the youngster. However, convincing Juventus to part ways with a player they recently signed on a long-term contract will be difficult.

A €40 million offer could put pressure on the Italian giants, but they did not bring Alajbegovic to Turin simply to sell him a few months later. Juventus secured Alajbegovic on a contract through 2031, signalling their long-term commitment; whether a €40 million offer will sway them remains to be seen.