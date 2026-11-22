Manchester City’s summer recruitment decisions have come under renewed scrutiny following contrasting performances from two goalkeepers this season.

According to Football Insider, the Premier League giants remain convinced that their long-term strategy was correct, despite growing questions about whether they allowed a valuable asset to leave prematurely.

Goalkeeping performances have become an increasingly prominent talking point at the Etihad Stadium, with inconsistency between the posts prompting debate over the club’s recruitment priorities. Recent statistics have only intensified that discussion, particularly as one former City player continues to impress elsewhere in the Premier League.

James Trafford has enjoyed an outstanding start to life at Leeds United following his club-record £40 million summer transfer. The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the division’s most impressive goalkeepers, recording four clean sheets in ten league appearances.

His save percentage of 82.2% leads the Premier League, while Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has managed 65.8%, placing him 13th in the same category. Despite that disparity, City reportedly remain satisfied with their decision to sell Trafford and retain Donnarumma as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Trafford’s resurgence fails to change City’s thinking

Trafford’s departure followed a frustrating campaign in Manchester, where he struggled to displace Donnarumma and became increasingly determined to secure regular first-team football. City ultimately sanctioned his £40 million move to Leeds, believing the fee represented satisfactory compensation for a player unwilling to remain a backup.

Since arriving at Elland Road, Trafford has strengthened his reputation and established himself within Thomas Tuchel’s England setup. Meanwhile, Donnarumma has faced criticism after conceding five more league goals than Trafford across the same number of appearances, despite recording three clean sheets.

City also recruited Geronimo Rulli during the summer, with the Argentine impressing in two EFL Cup outings. Although calls for a change in goal have intensified, the club reportedly remain committed to Donnarumma. The Italian is expected to retain his starting position, with City viewing Trafford’s departure as a necessary consequence of his desire for regular football rather than a recruitment mistake.

Manchester City may eventually regret losing Trafford

Manchester City’s position is understandable, but the comparison between Trafford and Donnarumma raises legitimate questions about their long-term planning. Donnarumma possesses considerable experience at the highest level, and his ability to perform under pressure remains valuable.

However, Trafford offers something equally important: youth, Premier League experience and significant room for development. His performances at Leeds suggest he was ready for regular top-flight football, making City’s inability to accommodate him particularly frustrating.

Save percentages alone cannot establish which goalkeeper is superior as defensive organisation, shot quality and tactical responsibilities can significantly influence those figures. The real concern for City is not Trafford’s immediate success but the possibility that they have surrendered a future England number one. Receiving £40 million softened the financial impact, but replacing a goalkeeper of his potential could eventually prove considerably more expensive.