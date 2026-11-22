Everton will look to sign 28-year-old Italian international Federico Gatti from Serie A club Juventus in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Tuttosport via Sport Witness, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland are also interested in Federico Gatti. All three Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a centre-back in January, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old Juventus defender.

Per Tuttosport, Gatti is frustrated by his lack of involvement at Juventus, with his agents “exploring the market” for a new club heading into the winter transfer window. While Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Sunderland have submitted enquiries for a deal, the Serie A giants will demand around €20 million to part ways with him in a mid-season deal.

How has Federico Gatti fared at Juventus?

Federico Gatti has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Juventus from Frosinone. The Serie A giants initially signed the 28-year-old on loan in January 2022 before completing a permanent move in the subsequent summer transfer window. However, the player has had to remain patient throughout his spell with the Bianconeri.

The Italian international has been in and out of the starting lineup this season, managing only 482 minutes of game time across nine outings in all competitions thus far while chipping in with one goal and one assist; his overall record for Juventus thus stands at 146 appearances with 12 gols and three assists. Nevertheless, Gatti’s popularity in the market remains unaffected, with several Premier League clubs vying for his signature.

Will Gatti seal Premier League transfer next year?

Federico Gatti has been on Everton’s wishlist for several years. The continued interest is logical, as they are scouring the market for a centre-back due to the advancing age of Michael Keane and James Tarkowski. Both experienced defenders are on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of their careers.

Another concern for Everton is the uncertainties surrounding Jarrad Branthwaite’s long-term future amid his links with Manchester United. Gatti is thus an option worth considering, as despite irregular involvement at Juventus, he possesses the game-reading ability and skills on the ball to become an asset for Everton.

Meanwhile, Juventus’s asking price of €20 million adds to Gatti’s appeal, as he will not cost a premium fee. With the Italian international ready to leave the Bianconeri in January, a move to the Premier League appears to be on the cards.