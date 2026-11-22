Crystal Palace are unlikely to make a move for Richarlison ahead of January, with Tottenham not keen on a Premier League sale.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are neither making a move for Richarlison nor prioritising a striker signing in January. Thomas Frank is expected to work with the existing options at his disposal, while Tottenham are not planning on selling the Brazilian to a fellow Premier League side.

Richarlison’s future is the subject of big attention ahead of January, with the Brazilian striker currently out of Roberto De Zerbi’s plans for the season. The attacker was banished from first-team action following his failure to make the move away from Tottenham during the summer window, and is widely expected to leave the club in January.

Trabzonspor have reportedly rekindled their interest in the forward, while there are rumblings of other clubs keeping tabs on his availability. However, Spurs are unwilling to sell the forward to another Premier League side, as they believe his presence would strengthen a rival.

Richarlison, who joined the team in a £60 million move back in 2022, has largely failed to establish himself as a key star at the club despite the numerous chances afforded to him. He is pencilled in to leave the club, as Spurs’ stance, as well as other factors, are expected to block another prospective transfer.

Crystal Palace unlikely to chase Richarlison

Crystal Palace had been loosely linked with a move for Richarlison, amid suggestions Thomas Frank could be looking to add a new striker in January. As the report states, the Eagles are not expected to chase the £60 million Tottenham flop in January, while they are not planning to prioritise a new striker signing in the first place.

Frank has been told to utilise the available options at his disposal, including the likes of Jorgen Strand Larsen, Eddie Nketiah and Jean-Philippe Mateta. The latter is the subject of transfer speculation as he enters the final six months of his deal, and the possibility of an exit from Selhurst Park probably raised the prospect of chasing Richarlison.

Manchester United have been interested in Mateta, while there are other teams keen on the Frenchman. Given Palace are now unlikely to sign Richarlison or chase a new forward, there’s a clear possibility they could keep hold of Mateta for the remainder of the season rather than weaken the side by selling him in January.