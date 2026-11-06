Manchester United probe Crystal Palace for Jean-Philippe Mateta move

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the French striker’s contract situation is making him an increasingly interesting option at Old Trafford.

The 29-year-old has established himself as an important figure at Selhurst Park in recent seasons, but his current deal is approaching its conclusion. Palace face the possibility of losing Mateta for nothing next summer, meaning they must decide whether his importance to Pierre Sage’s side outweighs the opportunity to generate a transfer fee in January.

Manchester United are assessing several attacking options as Michael Carrick looks for greater depth. Benjamin Sesko’s injury has highlighted the lack of alternatives up front, increasing pressure on the recruitment team to identify a solution should further injuries or departures occur and Mateta is among the strikers being considered because of his availability and proven Premier League record.

Contract situation creates opportunity

Mateta’s scoring record makes him an attractive proposition, particularly because a move would involve less adaptation than signing a forward from overseas. His physical presence and experience of English football could also provide United with a different option in attack. However, there are legitimate doubts over whether Mateta represents the right stylistic and cultural fit for Manchester United.

The striker has previously been linked with a desire to leave Palace, raising questions about his motivation and long-term commitment. United would also be demanding a different level of consistency from a player who has enjoyed an important status at Selhurst Park.

Palace have yet to decide whether they would sanction a January departure. Jorgen Strand Larsen has led the line for much of the campaign, while Eddie Nketiah provides another option, but Mateta remains arguably their most established centre-forward. The Eagles could therefore demand a significant fee despite his contract situation, particularly if they believe retaining him gives them a better chance of maintaining their competitive level.

For United, the timing will be crucial. A January deal would allow them to address their depth problem immediately, but committing significant funds to a 29-year-old striker with only months remaining on his contract would require careful consideration.

An impactful addition at Old Trafford

Mateta makes sense for Manchester United on paper, but that does not necessarily make him the right signing. His Premier League experience, physicality and ability to lead the line would give Carrick another established option, particularly while Sesko is unavailable. United also need players capable of contributing immediately rather than projects who require months to adapt.

The bigger question is whether Mateta’s qualities translate to the pressure of Old Trafford. At Palace, he has operated with the security of being the primary attacking reference point. United would demand more movement, greater consistency and the ability to perform under considerably greater scrutiny. There is also little logic in paying a substantial January premium for a player who could become a free agent in the summer unless Palace are willing to negotiate sensibly.

For United, Mateta should therefore remain an option rather than become the priority. If Palace lower their demands and United need an experienced short-term solution, the deal could work otherwise, the club would be better served investing in a younger striker with a longer-term role in the squad.