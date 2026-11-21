Real Madrid are interested in Rayan Vitor, with a prohibitive asking price as well as rival interest likely to make any chase challenging.

As reported by Fichajes, Rayan Vitor is on the radar of Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United. The Brazilian winger carries a prohibitive asking price, and rival interest from Europe’s elite will make any pursuit challenging.

Bournemouth took a calculated gamble in January when they paid significantly for Rayan Vitor from Vasco da Gama. The Brazilian produced five goals and two assists in 15 games in the second half of last season, helping the Cherries qualify for the UEFA Europa League and finish sixth in the league.

This season, Rayan has excelled for the Cherries with five goals in 16 games across all competitions, with his profile steadily rising among top European scouts.

Liverpool are reportedly tracking Rayan for a potential move. The Merseyside outfit have been linked with the 20-year-old winger as they seek a natural right winger to fill the void left by Mohamed Salah’s departure.

Liverpool have Andoni Iraola as their manager; the Spaniard coached Rayan at Bournemouth and could facilitate the move should the Reds pursue the Brazilian. Iraola’s familiarity with Rayan’s tactical profile and work ethic represents a significant advantage for Liverpool over other suitors.

Rayan on Real Madrid’s radar

Manchester United are also interested, with the club seeking to improve their attack in future windows. The club holds doubts over Amad Diallo’s recent form, with the Ivorian winger already being linked to other teams. Rayan could be a solid replacement, having proven his worth in England and continuing to rise in stature, offering Manchester United an established Premier League performer with European experience.

Premier League rivals face a significant challenge prising Rayan from Bournemouth, with Real Madrid also circling the Brazilian. The 20-year-old winger is now on the radar of the Spanish giants, who may not prioritise a winger in the immediate term but could be prepared to invest heavily for the future. The key obstacle is his asking price:

The report claims Rayan has a £130 million release clause in his contract that activates next summer. For teams like Real Madrid to negotiate a deal cheaper than the clause, they may need to open talks in January rather than wait for next summer.

Bournemouth will point to the £130 million figure in the close season and demand the full fee, giving interested parties a narrow window to negotiate a discount before the summer market hardens Bournemouth’s negotiating position.