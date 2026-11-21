Chelsea and Newcastle United are keen on signing 17-year-old English winger Jaedon Donkor from Hearts in January.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Hearts are scrambling to tie Jaedon Donkor to a new long-term contract. The 17-year-old prodigious winger has entered the final year of his contract with the Scottish Premiership club, a situation that has piqued the attention of several clubs.

Per Pete O’Rourke, Chelsea and Newcastle United want to take advantage of Donkor’s contract situation by trying to secure a mid-season deal, and they have high hopes for a bright future for him. The report adds that several European clubs are also keeping tabs on the teenager’s situation.

Who is Jaedon Donkor?

Jaedon Donkor is the latest promising prospect from his homeland to rise in prominence. Born in London, the 17-year-old spent most of his formative years in England, passing through the fabled academies at Arsenal and Manchester United before joining Heart of Midlothian in July 2025.

While the youngster has yet to break into the first-team squad at the Scottish Premiership club, he has been exceptional in age-group football, having scored five goals and provided one assist in six outings in the Scottish Challenge Cup. His overall record for Hearts’ reserve side is also impressive, with six goals and three assists in 23 appearances thus far. Such exploits have alerted several high-profile clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Chelsea have pursued a consistent strategy of signing young wingers. The Blues recently tracked Jose Antonio Morane and retain interest in Jamie Gittens, though uncertainties surrounding the latter make Donkor an appealing alternative, with Chelsea also recently pursuing several other prodigious wingers, including Jose Antonio Morane.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies have pursued a youth-first recruitment strategy, with Valentino Livramento, Sven Botman, and Lewis Hall arriving as young prospects before becoming regulars for the senior side. The club added Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba in the summer transfer window, and wide-attacking needs strengthening as Jacob Murphy enters his thirties.

With other European clubs also vying for Donkor’s signature, Chelsea and Newcastle United must move quickly to capitalise on his contract situation and seal a January deal.