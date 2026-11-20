West Ham United are positioning themselves strongly in the race to sign Sydie Peck, with the Sheffield United star also attracting Premier League interest.

According to Football Insider, Sydie Peck could be a big subject during the January transfer window, with a host of clubs seemingly keen to sign the Sheffield United midfielder. West Ham United are priming themselves as the front-runners in the race, while they face competition from top-flight sides like Newcastle United and Crystal Palace.

Sydie Peck has proved his worth as a reliable Championship player during his two full seasons at Sheffield United, and this term, he has continued to play a crucial role for the Blades. The English midfielder has made a significant mark with four goals and two assists to his name in 15 league games, which has attracted considerable interest in the market.

Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and West Ham are the ones keen on signing Peck ahead of January, and a move to the top flight might have a strong appeal for the 22-year-old midfielder. Both the Magpies and Palace have had experience and expertise in signing players from the Championship to good effect, and they could look to take on another bet with Peck. Newcastle’s interest, in particular, is logical, as Joelinton faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park.

A move to the top flight may take precedence, although Sheffield United are not keen on parting ways, as per reports, as they believe Peck could have a major role to play in the season. However, the rising interest in the 22-year-old midfielder could add to the pressure on the Blades, especially if the player seeks an exit.

West Ham prioritising Sydie Peck move?

West Ham United are now prioritising a move for Sydie Peck, as they are leaning towards prising away some of the best performers in the Championship. The Sheffield United star is widely viewed as one of the “best talents in the Championship”, and the Hammers believe they could tempt the Englishman to the London Stadium.

Scott Parker needs reinforcements in certain areas of the squad, and the idea of signing Peck might stem from their desire to return to the Premier League next season. Sheffield United’s position in the Championship could rule them out of the running for a promotion push if results do not improve, and Peck could be tempted to leave the Blades.

Should Sheffield United come to terms with parting ways with Peck, they could demand significantly more for the midfielder despite his contract running out in 2028. The Hammers may view this as a significant investment of sorts, for the present and future, and a big race could develop as the January window edges closer.