Newcastle United ahead of Crystal Palace, West Ham United in Sydie Peck chase

Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, and West Ham United are interested in exploring a move for Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck ahead of January.

According to TEAMtalk, several Premier League teams and one prominent side from the EFL Championship are keeping an eye on Sydie Peck following his impressive displays for Sheffield United. The Blades might contemplate a sale for the right price, as West Ham are keen, while top-flight sides Crystal Palace and Newcastle United are also considering moves.

Sydie Peck has established himself as one of the most promising young talents outside the Premier League, with his energetic and all-action displays drawing considerable interest from top-flight clubs ahead of the winter transfer window.

His relentless energy, ability to cover ground, and willingness to influence the game at both ends of the pitch have made him a standout performer in the Championship. Indeed, Peck has scored four goals and provided three assists in 17 appearances across all competitions for the Blades so far this season.

With his contract expiring in 2028, the Blades could contemplate selling the highly rated 22-year-old midfielder, especially with interest rising in the top performer from the second division. That said, there is no clarity on how much they would demand for the midfielder.

Sydie Peck on the move soon?

One of the interested clubs is Newcastle United, who are increasingly looking at midfield additions ahead of January, amid links to Galatasaray’s Gabriel Sara. There are other names under consideration ahead of the winter market, but Matthias Jaissle could look to take a bet on someone like Peck from the Championship, keeping the long-term future in mind.

Crystal Palace’s interest could be quite intriguing, given they have successfully signed players from the lower leagues in the past, such as Adam Wharton, who has been a resounding success for the Eagles. For the right price, they could experiment again Peck, who could be seen as a solid addition, just like Wharton.

West Ham are ready to challenge those from the top flight in the race for the 22-year-old Sheffield United midfielder, with the club eager for signings that would elevate their chances of securing a top-flight promotion. They can offer the player a chance to return to London and become a big part of their present and future, especially if they can make it back to the Premier League.