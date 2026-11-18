Sheffield United have no intention of allowing Sydie Peck to leave during the January transfer window despite growing Premier League interest in the midfielder.

As per Football Insider, Sheffield United regard Peck as central to their push for promotion and are not prepared to weaken the squad midway through the season..

The 22-year-old has become an important part of Chris Wilder’s side during their Championship campaign, starting 13 matches and contributing four goals and two assists. His form has attracted attention from Newcastle United and Sunderland, with both North East clubs understood to be monitoring his progress closely.

The Blades are aware that his performances are likely to attract even more attention in the coming months, particularly if they fail to secure promotion. For now, though, their priority is keeping their key players together for the play-off race.

Newcastle and Sunderland face a wait

Newcastle’s interest is understandable as they continue to monitor emerging young talent capable of developing into a Premier League midfielder. Peck’s energy, goal contribution and experience at Championship level make him an appealing long-term option, although the Magpies will have to be patient.

Sunderland are also keeping tabs on the England Under-21 international, with Peck offering a potential midfield upgrade and a player who already understands the demands of senior football in the second tier. Neither club is expected to have an easy route to a January agreement, however. Sheffield United’s stance is that Peck is too important to lose while promotion remains the immediate objective.

His contract, which runs until summer 2028, also gives the Blades some protection, although next summer could become a more interesting point in the situation.

Key to season’s ambitions

Sheffield United are right to resist a January sale if Peck is genuinely central to their promotion ambitions. Four goals and two assists from 13 Championship starts underline that he is contributing rather than simply developing on the fringes.

The bigger issue arrives next summer, with his contract entering its final two years, Sheffield United may have to decide whether to offer improved terms or cash in while his value remains high. Promotion would obviously strengthen their position by giving Peck a Premier League pathway at Bramall Lane.

For Newcastle and Sunderland, waiting could therefore be worthwhile as if Sheffield United fail to go up, Peck’s situation could become considerably more open, and both clubs are likely to remain interested. January looks difficult; next summer could be a very different story.