Liverpool and Leeds United are keeping close tabs on Colombian striker Miguel Marulanda of Envigado owing to his impressive goalscoring performances.

According to Sport Witness, teenage Colombian striker Miguel Marulanda is of crucial interest to the likes of Liverpool and Leeds United. The Premier League pair are keeping close tabs on the goalscorer’s performances at Colombian second-division side Envigado, with a future move probably on the cards.

Miguel Marulanda is creating waves over in the Colombian second division with his team Envigado, with 15 goals and five assists to his name so far in his first full year in senior football. Born in February 2008, Marulanda is a right-footed centre-forward who stands at 1.81m. He has been with Envigado since 2023, having previously spent time at Once Caldas and in youth football in Spain.

His goalscoring pedigree extends back several years. He finished as the top scorer in Colombia’s national Under-15 competition in 2023 and repeated the feat at Under-20 level the following year. Overall, there are plenty of reasons for some of the big clubs to take an interest, with admiration from South American giants Vasco da Gama and River Plate already on the cards.

AS Monaco in France are also monitoring the 18-year-old Colombian wonderkid’s performances, as they too seek a developmental striker in their ranks. However, the surprise interest is coming from Premier League duo Liverpool and Leeds United, with the pair keeping close tabs on Marulanda’s performances.

Will Miguel Marulanda move to the Premier League?

One of the reasons for Premier League interest in Marulanda is his mature performances beyond his years, as well as the fact that he is of age to move abroad. That said, neither Liverpool nor Leeds United are in talks for the 18-year-old Colombian wonderkid with his club Envigado; however, that situation could change soon.

Liverpool recently agreed a deal for Samuel Martinez, who plays for Colombian side Atletico Nacional, and they have used their network in the country to track Marulanda. The Reds are prioritising a young core for the future, and the Envigado striker might fit their bill as the next big import from South America.

As for Leeds United, they are indeed in the market for a new striker amid links with Will Lankshear, who is certainly pencilled in for first-team action. Their interest in Marulanda might lean towards adding a player to be developed for the future, although the Colombian wonderkid also has the capabilities to play in the first team straight away.