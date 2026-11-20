Everton could once again face a difficult decision over Harrison Armstrong, with the club potentially willing to consider a substantial offer for the 19-year-old despite blocking his proposed move to Nottingham Forest during the summer.

Armstrong came close to joining Forest in a deal worth around £40 million before supporter backlash contributed to Everton withdrawing from the agreement. The academy graduate subsequently remained at the Hill Dickinson Stadium and is still regarded highly by David Moyes, who sees him as an important part of both his present and future plans.

However, Everton’s financial situation could change the equation and a report by Football Insider suggests that the club do not have a significant budget available for January, while several areas of Moyes’s squad require strengthening. That could make a major sale an attractive route to generating funds.

Midfield depth could encourage another sale

Armstrong’s importance does not necessarily make him untouchable. Everton are relatively well-stocked in midfield compared with other areas of the squad, while players such as Hayden Hackney could potentially provide additional cover if Armstrong departed.

That is why another substantial offer could force Everton’s decision-makers to reconsider their position. A big fee would give the club resources to strengthen positions where Moyes has fewer options, although selling a highly rated academy product would inevitably carry significant sporting and reputational risks, after a similar scenario in the summer.

Everton are also continuing discussions over a new contract for Armstrong. The Toffees want to reward his development and secure his long-term future, with progress on those negotiations potentially providing an important indication of how they view his situation.

A dilemma to addrress in 2027

Everton’s Armstrong dilemma ultimately comes down to whether immediate squad improvement outweighs the value of keeping one of their most promising young players. Selling him would be difficult to justify purely from a footballing perspective if Moyes genuinely considers him an important part of his plans.

Armstrong has already demonstrated his value, and at 19, his development could make him considerably more valuable in the future. The financial argument, however, cannot simply be ignored and if Everton lack the funds to address obvious weaknesses elsewhere, a £40 million-plus offer represents an opportunity to reshape the squad rather than merely balance the books.

The biggest danger is replacing a player who already understands the club with several additions who may not deliver the same impact. Unless the money can be reinvested intelligently in positions of genuine need, keeping Armstrong may ultimately prove the safer sporting decision.