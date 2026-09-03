Everton set for contract talks with Harrison Armstrong

Everton will attempt to tie 19-year-old English youth international Harrison Armstrong to a new contract after deciding not to sell him this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Everton came close to selling Harrison Armstrong in the summer transfer window after accepting a bid worth £40 million from Nottingham Forest. However, the Friedkins Group buckled under fan pressure to renege on the agreement with the Tricky Trees and keep the 19-year-old promising midfielder.

Pete O’Rourke has now revealed on Football Insider that the Toffees are “planning talks over a new contract” for the teenage sensation. The report adds that David Moyes and the rest of Everton’s decision makers are “hopeful that their academy graduate can continue to impress and ultimately become a regular in the team” over the course of the 2026/27 season.

Harrison Armstrong and his soaring stock

Harrison Armstrong is one of the brightest prospects to graduate from Everton’s academy in recent years. A native of Liverpool, the youngster joined the Merseyside outfit as a five-year-old in 2012 before rapidly rising through the ranks at the club. The 19-year-old made his senior bow for the Toffees in the early days of the 2024/25 season before embarking on a loan move to Preston North End last summer.

The English youth international was a regular for Preston North End in the first half of the 2025/26 season before Everton recalled him earlier this year. The teenager has subsequently made an impression for the senior side, accumulating over 1,100 minutes of game time across 24 appearances while chipping in with four assists.

What next?

Harrison Armstrong has been a first-choice starter for Everton in the early days of the 2026/27 season, having featured in the lineup in all three games while providing one assist. However, the Englishman’s time with his boyhood club nearly ended towards the end of the summer transfer window in England.

Nottingham Forest made a late push for Armstrong in the summer transfer window, reaching an agreement with Everton over a deal worth £40 million. However, fan backlash forced the Merseyside club to abandon the agreement, and David Moyes retained his wish to keep the young midfielder.

The decision should serve Everton well in the years to come, as Armstrong has demonstrated his potential as a long-term solution in the middle of the park with recent displays in the 2026/27 season. With the Merseyside club planning talks over a new contract, a renewal should be on the cards, as Pete O’Rourke has revealed on Football Insider that the English midfield sensation will be ready to sign a new deal.