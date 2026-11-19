Everton will look to sign 26-year-old Georgian international Georges Mikautadze from La Liga club Villarreal in January.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Everton will prioritise signing a new striker in the winter transfer window. However, the update adds that the Merseyside club will face critical issues in pursuing high-value targets due to the ownership situation and a possible change there.

So, per Pete O’Rourke, Everton may “lack the finances” to sign Mikautadze from Villarreal in January, with the Yellow Submarine demanding around £33 million to part ways with him. The report suggests that the valuation is a “hurdle” that will make it difficult for Everton to secure a deal.

How has Georges Mikautadze fared in La Liga?

Georges Mikautadze has made significant progress since joining Villarreal from Lyon in September 2025. The 26-year-old striker hit the ground running at the Spanish club, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. That form has continued in the ongoing campaign.

The Georgian international has scored five goals and provided two assists in 17 appearances this term; he also has an impressive record of 23 strikes in 49 outings for his national side. Meanwhile, Mikautadze’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Georges Mikautadze has been on Everton’s wishlist for over a year. The continued interest is logical, as the Toffees are scouring the market for a striker heading into the winter transfer window. Having sold Beto to Fiorentina on deadline day, Everton failed to replace him, leaving Thierno Barry as the only specialist striker in David Moyes’s squad.

While Barry has been exceptional in the ongoing campaign, David Moyes needs an alternative to plan for a more congested second half of the 2026/27 season. Several candidates, including Dion Beljo, have thus emerged on Everton’s wishlist, with Mikautadze also a viable target.

However, with Pete O’Rourke suggesting that Everton are unlikely to have the funds to afford a deal for the Georgian international, they must look at alternate options to reinforce their offensive unit. Villarreal may also not be ready to part ways with the 26-year-old, considering his importance to the team.