Valencia will look to sign 29-year-old English striker Tammy Abraham from Aston Villa in the winter transfer window.

According to an update by Spanish outlet Radio MARCA, Braulio Vazquez, Valencia’s sporting director, has identified Tammy Abraham as a key target heading into the January transfer window. Los Che are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a striker in the coming weeks, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Aston Villa centre-forward.

Per Radio MARCA, Valencia have already “made an approach” to discuss a possible winter move for Abraham. A deal may be on the cards, as the report suggests that Aston Villa are open to parting ways with the Englishman in January.

Tammy Abraham and his rollercoaster ride in recent years

Abraham has experienced mixed fortunes since leaving Chelsea in August 2021, when he joined AS Roma. After a solid debut season in Italy, poor form and fitness issues plagued him. A loan stint with AC Milan in the 2024/25 season failed to deliver the desired results, and after a short stint with Besiktas, Aston Villa signed him in a deal worth €21 million earlier this year.

The English striker has been inconsistent since joining Aston Villa, having scored only three goals in 16 outings last season. The struggles have exacerbated this term, as Abraham has managed only 227 minutes of game time thus far while scoring thrice in 11 appearances. So, a January exit may be on the cards, with an adventure in La Liga possible.

La Liga move on the cards?

Valencia’s interest in Tammy Abraham is understandable. While Javier Aguirre has two strikers in his squad, Hugo Duro and Umar Sadiq have managed only three goals between themselves thus far in the 2026/27 season. That encapsulates the team’s struggles in the ongoing campaign, thus creating the urgent need for a new striker.

Recent reports have linked Valencia with several Premier League-based strikers, with Richarlison emerging as a target. Abraham is also a credible option, as despite irregular involvement, a tally of six goals in less than 700 minutes of game time since arriving from Besiktas is reasonably impressive.

Aston Villa’s decision not to stand in the English striker’s way is understandable, as Nicolas Jackson has been exceptional since arriving from Chelsea in the summer. Additionally, Brian Madjo is an exciting alternative to Jackson, meaning Abraham is expendable. That creates an ideal scenario for Valencia as they look to sign a productive striker in January.