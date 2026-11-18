Manchester United are unlikely to launch a bid to sign 28-year-old USMNT international Weston McKennie in January.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, intermediaries have offered Manchester United the chance to sign Weston McKennie in the winter transfer window. The Red Devils are mulling over pursuing a versatile midfielder in a mid-season deal, and the possibility of signing the 28-year-old Juventus midfielder was a possibility.

However, per TEAMtalk, a January reunion with Mauricio Pochettino at Old Trafford appears unlikely. Additionally, the report has revealed that Juventus are unwilling to entertain any bids to part ways with the American midfielder anytime soon.

How has Weston McKennie fared in Serie A?

Weston McKennie has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Juventus from FC Schalke 04. The 28-year-old initially spent two seasons on loan with the Bianconeri between 2019 and 2021 before completing a permanent move, while the Serie A giants briefly sent him to Leeds United in the second half of the 2022/23 season. However, he has established a foothold since then, becoming a regular for Juventus under different managers.

McKennie has made nearly 250 appearances for Juventus thus far while chipping in with 28 goals and 28 assists. This season, the USMNT international has been a regular, accumulating almost 1,000 minutes of game time in 11 outings while contributing a goal and an assist. However, his future at the Serie A club is uncertain, with the situation provoking interest from several well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Weston McKennie has been on Manchester United’s radar for several years. The renewed links are hardly surprising, as Mauricio Pochettino will be eager to stamp his authority when the rebuild begins in his first transfer window as the club’s new head coach. Recent reports have claimed that Manchester United will back the Argentine tactician in January.

While midfield is not a pressing need for the struggling Premier League giants, the lack of mobility and dynamism in midfield has been an issue in the first few months of the 2026/27 season. McKennie can thus add a new facet to the team’s gameplay, while his ability to drift wide adds to his appeal.

Pochettino brought the best out of McKennie as USMNT coach, and that partnership will be valuable if the pair reunites at Old Trafford. However, with Manchester United unlikely to launch a move for the American midfielder, Juventus are expected to keep him at the Allianz Stadium until the end of the 2026/27 season.