Manchester United will look to sign 29-year-old USMNT international Antonee Robinson from Fulham in January.

According to a report by Hooligan Soccer, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also interested in Antonee Robinson. All three Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a left-back in the winter transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 29-year-old Fulham defender.

Per Hooligan Soccer, Manchester United will aim to beat the competition to Robinson’s signature after submitting an enquiry to discuss a possible deal. Addiitonally, the Red Devils are lining up a bid worth £25 million to secure the American defender’s services in January.

Antonee Robinson and his Fulham journey so far

Antonee Robinson has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League since helping Fulham return to the top flight in 2022. The 29-year-old has become a mainstay at the back for his club and country, having made over 200 appearances for Fulham (4 goals and 22 assists) while accumulating 64 outings for the USMNT.

Robinson remains a regular for Fulham, and he has amassed nearly 1,000 minutes of game time across 11 outings in the ongoing campaign. The USMNT international has been exceptional with his creative output, and his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Move across the Premier League on the cards?

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Antonee Robinson makes sense. The Red Devils are combing the market for a left-back, as Luke Shaw is on the wrong side of 30 while being the only specialist option for the position. With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into an attacking role, Robinson has emerged as a viable target, with his offensive output adding to his appeal.

As for Liverpool, the Reds have also monitored Robinson for a long time.