Arsenal are closing in on a significant round of contract renewals, with David Raya, Jurrien Timber and Piero Hincapie all expected to commit their futures to the club.

The trio have become important components of an Arsenal squad that continues to compete at the highest level, and their extensions would provide further stability around Mikel Arteta’s side. Sky Sports News report that Declan Rice has already verbally agreed a new contract, while negotiations with Raya, Timber and Hincapie are also progressing positively.

Rather than allowing uncertainty to develop around key players, Arsenal are moving to secure the core of a squad they believe can continue challenging for major honours.

Raya, Timber and Hincapie ready to stay

Raya’s new agreement would reward the goalkeeper for his rapid rise since joining Arsenal from Brentford, initially on loan in 2023 before making the deal permanent for £27m. His current contract runs until 2028, but the Spaniard has established himself as one of the leading goalkeepers in the game and is now poised to extend his stay.

Timber is similarly close to putting pen to paper. The Netherlands international joined from Ajax in 2023 and has a contract through 2028, but his latest comments suggest an extension is firmly on track. Following the Netherlands’ defeat by Germany, Timber indicated that discussions were progressing well and that he remains happy in London. His versatility and ability to operate across the defence have made him particularly valuable to Arteta.

Hincapie is also expected to follow. The Ecuador international initially arrived from Bayer Leverkusen on loan in 2025 and has subsequently become part of Arsenal’s long-term defensive plans. Talks over a permanent future and improved terms are advancing with confidence growing that an agreement can be reached.

Arsenal protect their long-term project

The importance of these renewals goes beyond simply retaining three players. Arsenal are attempting to preserve continuity throughout a squad that has been built to challenge for trophies over multiple seasons.

Raya gives Arteta security in goal, Timber provides flexibility across the defensive line, while Hincapie adds another left-footed option capable of strengthening the back line. Keeping all three also prevents Arsenal from having to enter the transfer market simply to replace established squad members. The timing is equally significant. With Rice also set to extend his contract, Arsenal are sending a clear message about their ambition and their desire to keep the group together.

For Raya, Timber and Hincapie, the proposed deals represent recognition of their importance. For Arsenal, they are another investment in a squad that increasingly looks designed for sustained success rather than short-term fixes.