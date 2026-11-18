Wilfried Zaha could soon find himself back at Crystal Palace, with the South London club contemplating a Bosman move for the veteran winger.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Wilfried Zaha is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in a mid-season move, and they have set their sights on the 34-year-old former Manchester United winger.

Per TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace floated the idea of signing Zaha in a Bosman move in the summer, only for Pierre Sage to veto a deal due to the pair’s run-in during their time together at Lyon. A bargain transfer is back on the table after Sage’s departure, and the report suggests that Thomas Frank could approve his return.

Wilfried Zaha and his story so far

Wilfried Zaha was one of the best attackers in the Premier League across multiple with Crystal Palace. Those stints sandwiched a disastrous phase with Manchester United, where the former England international was Sir Alex Ferguson’s last signing. However, the 34-year-old is a modern-day legend for Palace, having accumulated 90 goals and 54 assists in over 450 appearances.

Zaha’s stint with Crystal Palace ended in July 2023, and he joined Galatasaray in a Bosman move. However, the Ivory Coast international has struggled for stability over the past three years, with the Turkish giants sanctioning two loan moves before his departure as a free agent in the summer, managed 13 goals and eight assists in 48 outings while on loan at Charlotte FC.

Premier League return on the cards?

Crystal Palace have previously mulled over re-signing Wilfried Zaha, but a move never saw the light of day. The continued interest reflects the need for more quality in the final third, as the Eagles have not been consistent with their goalscoring efforts in the ongoing campaign.

Additionally, Crystal Palace are concerned about Ismaila Sarr’s long-term future, with talks over a new contract being delayed. While the South London club would prefer to keep the Senegalese international, they must prepare contingencies if he leaves in January, and Zaha’s pace, productivity, and familiarity with Selhurst Park make him an appealing target.

Even if Sarr remains at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace must pursue a wide attacker, with Zaha’s ability to reprise multiple attacking roles making him the ideal foil for the Senegalese winger. With Thomas Frank likely to be open to the player’s return, a Bosman deal should be on the cards.