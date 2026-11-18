Stevenage defender Jack Taylor is attracting considerable interest from English sides higher up the pyramid, including Crystal Palace, Everton and Fulham.

According to TEAMtalk, Everton, Crystal Palace, and Fulham are part of the race for one of League Two’s impressive defensive talents, Jack Taylor. The Premier League trio also have Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford in the race, while more teams from the English football pyramid are chasing the Stevenage star as a potential option for the future.

It is not very common for top-flight clubs to track a player from leagues as low as League Two with intent, and that is the case with Stevenage star Jack Taylor. The 21-year-old has been impressing on loan at Exeter City, with at least seven teams keeping constant tabs on his performances.

Brighton, Everton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham, Millwall, and Norwich City are the teams thought to be in the race, with a future move very much on the cards. Having signed from non-league side Sutton United in the summer, he is yet to play a game for Stevenage, who chose to send him on loan to Exeter City, where he has excelled.

Scouts from clubs were sent to watch Taylor in action during Exeter City’s FA Cup first-round clash with League One leaders Huddersfield Town. Not only did the League Two side win the clash, but Taylor was also on the scoresheet, thus impressing those watching him in action.

Premier League interest rife in Jack Taylor

Standing at 6ft 4in, Taylor is an imposing central defender who also possesses considerable pace, a combination that has caught the attention of recruitment departments across the Premier League and Championship.

His rise has been especially impressive considering the unconventional path he has taken in football. Taylor worked his way up through the non-league ranks before earning his chance at Sutton United, though he made his first-team debut for the club while they were in the Football League.

Everton are scouring the market for a centre-back, as Michael Keane and James Tarkowski are on the wrong side of 30. As for Crystal Palace, Axel Disasi may not complete a permanent move, while Jaydee Canvot has been linked with PSG lately. Finally, Fulham may need a new centre-back soon, as Calvin Bassey faces an uncertain future at Craven Cottage amid his links with Manchester United.

Everton, Crystal Palace and Fulham are leading the race for the young defender, and an approach, as soon as January, could be expected. All those teams are well-versed in tracking and signing players from lower leagues, as these are sides capable of developing a talent such as Taylor for the long-term future. Whether one of them comes in with a concrete offer remains the question, as the player will be open to the move.