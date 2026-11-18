Bayern Munich have stepped up their efforts to sign Liverpool attacking sensation Rio Ngumoha.

Bayern Munich have approached Rio Ngumoha’s representatives to explore a move for the 18-year-old Liverpool winger, but the Reds remain resolute in their refusal to sell, as they consider him an integral part of their long-term plans.

According to TEAMtalk, Bayern have contacted Ngumoha’s camp to understand his situation at Anfield, and the teenager is now aware of their admiration, though any attempt to secure his signature in January is expected to face significant resistance.

Ngumoha has enjoyed a remarkable rise, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting young prospects with 44 appearances, two goals and three assists for Liverpool’s first team. 14 of those appearances have come in the ongoing campaign.

His technical ability and composure in attacking areas have impressed the club’s coaching staff, who view him as central to their long-term plans.

Bayern sense an opportunity to land Ngumoha

Ngumoha remains without a first professional contract, as negotiations have stalled for several months despite his eligibility to sign. Just over 18 months remain on his current contract. The lack of a first professional contract has invited interest from rival clubs, making securing his long-term future a priority for the Anfield hierarchy.

Bayern’s interest is understandable given their need to strengthen their wide options, particularly with Jamal Musiala’s medical issues adding pressure. The Bundesliga giants are therefore looking to invest in a young attacker who could develop into an important first-team player in the coming years.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Ngumoha, though Bayern’s recent approach represents a more concrete step towards exploring a possible transfer.

Liverpool remain unmoved by the attention and are working to secure the teenager to a new contract. An exceptional offer or a significant change in circumstances would be required to alter their position, making a January transfer highly unlikely.

The Merseyside club remain focused on tying Ngumoha to new long-term terms before interest accelerates further. Bayern are keen on his signature, but might be forced to look at alternatives.