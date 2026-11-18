Aston Villa will look to sign 30-year-old English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek from AC Milan in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Italian journalist Daniele Longo on Calciomercato, Ruben Loftus-Cheek is the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans are eager to reinforce their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 30-year-old AC Milan playmaker.

Per Daniele Longo, Besiktas are also interested in Loftus-Cheek, while the Italian journalist adds that Lazio and Atalanta may return to the race after previously considering a deal. Meanwhile, the report adds that AC Milan would be open to cashing in on the Englishman for only €4-5 million in January.

How has Ruben Loftus-Cheek fared at AC Milan?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has experienced mixed fortunes since joining AC Milan from Chelsea in a deal worth €16 million in July 2023. The 30-year-old was once among the most promising midfielders in his homeland during his time in Chelsea’s fabled academy. However, fitness issues stunted his progress for several years, and that has reflected in his lack of consistency over teh past half a decade.

The English midfielder has shown flashes of brilliance during his spell with AC Milan, but he has never been an undisputed first-choice starter for the Rossoneri, though he has featured over 100 times thus far while contributng 13 goals and four assists. The struggles have compounded in the ongoing campaign, as the player has managed only 377 minutes of game time in nine outings. So, it is hardly surprising that the situation has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been on Aston Villa’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as Unai Emery has lost Amadou Onana to a long-term knee injury that will keep the Belgian midfielder in the treatment room for the foreseeable future. Additionally, Ross Barkley faces an uncertain future at Villa Park.

While recent reports have suggested that the Englishman may receive a new contract from the West Midlands club, they are understood to be keeping their options open. Several candidates, including Ardon Jashari, have thus emerged on Aston Villa’s wishlist, with AC Milan teammate Loftus-Cheek also a viable target.

The Englishman’s ability to reprise any midfield role adds to his appeal, and he has previously excelled in the Premier League with Crystal Palace. While AC Milan’s asking price of €4-5 million adds to his appeal, Aston Villa will face stiff competition for his signature, with recent reports also linking him with Newcastle United and Tottenham, apart from the suitor mentioned by Daniele Longo.