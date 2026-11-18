Aston Villa will look to sign 24-year-old Swiss international Ardon Jashari from AC Milan in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Swiss outlet 4-4-2, AS Roma, Atalanta, Como, Juventus, and Nottingham Forest are also interested in Ardon Jashari. However, the suitors have yet to contact AC Milan to discuss a possible move for the 24-year-old midfielder, though bids may arrive in January.

Per 4-4-2, AC Milan will demand around €35-40 million to part ways with Jashari in a mid-season deal. However, a loan deal may also be possible if the Serie A giants receive favourable conditions for a temporary arrangement.

Ardon Jashari and his career so far

Ardon Jashari has encountered frustrating circumstances since joining AC Milan from Club Brugge in August 2025. The 24-year-old was exceptional during his solitary season in Belgium, having scored four goals and provided six assists in 52 appearances across all competition for Club Brugge. He was so impressive that he won the Jupiler Pro League Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards for the 2024/25 campaign.

On the back of those exploits, the Swiss international secured a move to AC Milan, though he has struggled for regular game time. Jashari has managed only 621 minutes of game time in 13 outings this season, and those issues have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Ardon Jashari is understandable. The Villans are scouring the market for a versatile holding midfielder, as Amadou Onana’s absence due to a long-term knee injury has created issues for the team. Additionally, Boubacar Kamara is courting interest from high-profile clubs, though Aston Villa remain reluctant to cashing in on the Frenchman.

Aston Villa also need more productivity from the central areas, and with Ross Barkley and John McGinn on the wrong side of 30, they must procure a midfielder who can provide a multi-faceted solution to the team’s midfield requirements. Jashari has thus emerged as a viable target, and AC Milan’s asking price of €35-40 million adds to his appeal, considering his age profile.

However, stiff competition from five other clubs poses a problem for Aston Villa, and they need to work on convincing the player to move to Villa Park to win the battle for his signature. Paying around €35-40 million to secure the Swiss midfielder’s services should not pose an issue.