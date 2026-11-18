Chelsea and Real Madrid will have to fork out €85 million to acquire the services of Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi could be on the move in January, with Real Madrid and Chelsea monitoring his situation. The 27-year-old has had a secondary role in Mikel Arteta’s team this season, and the Gunners are prepared to demand around €85 million to sanction his departure.

According to Fichajes, Zubimendi is increasingly frustrated with his lack of opportunities at the Emirates Stadium and could consider leaving to revive his career. Despite his importance to the Spanish national team, the midfielder has struggled to establish himself as a regular under Arteta.

His diminishing role became apparent towards the end of last season when Arteta left him out of the starting lineup for the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain, giving him just 30 minutes on the pitch.

Things have not improved during the current campaign, with Zubimendi accumulating only 380 minutes across 12 appearances. A departure could now become a realistic possibility, although Arsenal are unlikely to let him leave cheaply.

Zubimendi available for €85 million

Zubimendi is contracted to the North London club until the summer of 2030, and their reported €85 million valuation could make negotiations difficult for interested parties.

Real Madrid are among the clubs considering a move. They have been searching for a specialist defensive midfielder after failing to secure Rodri during the summer. While Bernardo Silva has been used in a deeper role as a temporary solution, Zubimendi could offer a more natural option. His familiarity with Spanish football would also make a return to La Liga appealing.

Chelsea are another potential destination, as they parted ways with Enzo Fernandez on deadline day without securing a replacement. Zubimendi could help address that gap and provide defensive balance in midfield. His defensive work rate and deep-lying playmaking abilities would suit Alonso’s midfield structure, offering tactical balance.

Zubimendi’s representatives will hold discussions with Arsenal’s sporting director in the coming weeks, with a January exit dependent on whether any club meets Arsenal’s €85 million valuation.