Arsenal will look to sign 17-year-old Welsh winger Leon Scarlett from EFL Championship club Queens Park Rangers next year.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Brighton & Hove Albion and Rangers are also interested in Leon Scarlett. All three clubs are eager to bolster their long-term offensive options by signing a wide attacker, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old QPR winger.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, Queens Park Rangers are “desperate to keep hold of the teenager, and are desperate to fight off interest” from high-profile clubs, hoping he can become a “star player” for the club. The report adds that the Rs are “confident they can keep him around long-term” due to his current role in the senior side.

Who is Leon Scarlett?

Leon Scarlett is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence within the English football pyramid. The 17-year-old has been with Queens Park Rangers since April 2025, having arrived from Arsenal after spending a decade with the North London club, where he began his youth career.

The youngster has rapidly risen through the ranks at QPR, having already made five appearances in the EFL Championship this term. The Welsh winger, who has appeared twice for his nation’s under-21 side, has also been impressive for QPR’s under-21 side, providing an assist in two outings in the Premier League Cup this term. His progress and potential have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Will Arsenal re-sign Scarlett?

Arsenal’s interest in Leon Scarlett is understandable. The Premier League champions are scouring the market for a left-sided winger who can be a long-term solution on the flank and compete with Christos Tzolis for a place in the side. The teenager’s age profile works in favour of Arsenal’s squad planning, as he can initially play second fiddle to the Greek winger before gaining prominence.

Widespread reports have linked the North London club with several world-class left-wingers, including Vinicius Junior, though Scarlett provides different value. The Welsh winger may feel he has unfinished business at Arsenal after they let him go last year.

The Gunners are already well aware of the youngster’s qualities, having seen him rise through the ranks within their youth division for a decade before he joined QPR. However, with the EFL Championship optimistic of keeping Scarlett, Arsenal and the other suitors must produce an extraordinary bid to secure his services.