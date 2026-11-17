Leeds United have made an approach to VfB Stuttgart regarding a potential January move for Bilal El Khannouss.

A report by TEAMtalk has indicated Daniel Farke’s side face a difficult task in convincing the Bundesliga club to sell the Morocco international during the winter window.

Leeds have made a solid start to the campaign and currently sit ninth after 10 games, with only two defeats. Their defensive record has been particularly impressive, but Farke remains keen to add more creativity and attacking quality.

Harry Wilson has yet to reproduce the form he showed at Fulham last season, while other attacking players have also struggled for consistency. El Khannouss therefore appeals as a versatile solution, having contributed 16 goal involvements in 41 appearances last season and already registered two goals in nine games this term. The 22-year-old can operate as a No.10 or from either flank, giving Leeds another dimension in the final third.

Stuttgart refuse to entertain January sale

Leeds have now checked on El Khannouss’ availability, but Stuttgart have made their position clear: they do not want to sell him midway through the season. The Bundesliga club value the midfielder at around €40million (£33.4m) and have little reason to compromise.

El Khannouss is a regular under Sebastian Hoeness and remains important to Stuttgart’s ambitions of reaching the Champions League knockout stages and qualifying for the competition again next season. That makes the timing particularly difficult for Leeds. While the reported valuation is within their financial reach, Stuttgart are unlikely to entertain offers until the summer.

There is also uncertainty over whether El Khannouss himself would welcome an immediate move. His representatives remain aware of Leeds’ long-standing interest but would want assurances over regular playing time before approving a transfer. That could prove significant given the midfielder is currently enjoying a prominent role in Germany.

Farke keen to strengthen Leeds’ attack

Leeds’ interest is easy to understand because El Khannouss addresses precisely the area Farke wants to improve. He can create from central positions, operate wide and provide the unpredictability that has occasionally been missing from Leeds’ attack this season.

The problem is that Stuttgart have almost no sporting reason to sell. Their Champions League ambitions make El Khannouss more valuable to them in January than any transfer fee would be, particularly with the player starting regularly. The €40million valuation could therefore be slightly misleading as Leeds may be capable of paying it, but Stuttgart’s refusal to negotiate is the real obstacle.

A summer move makes considerably more sense for all parties. Leeds can assess their attacking needs over the remainder of the campaign, while El Khannouss can continue developing in a team that trusts him. If Leeds can offer a convincing sporting project and, crucially, guarantees over his role, this is a transfer that could become much more realistic once the season ends.