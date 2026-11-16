VfB Stuttgart rule out Bilal El Khannouss exit in January

VfB Stuttgart have no intention of allowing Bilal El Khannouss to leave in January despite growing interest from Leeds United.

According to Football Insider, the 22-year-old remains an important part of Stuttgart’s plans as they compete domestically and prepare for the next stage of their Champions League campaign. Suggestions that the attacking midfielder could be made available during the winter window have therefore been dismissed, with the Bundesliga club determined to retain his services.

El Khannouss continues to play regularly for Stuttgart, making a January departure particularly difficult. His importance to the team, combined with the club’s ambitions on two fronts, means Stuttgart have little sporting incentive to consider an exit midway through the season. For Leeds, that represents another setback in their long-standing pursuit of the Morocco international.

Leeds face another wait for Bundesliga playmaker

Leeds have monitored El Khannouss for some time and could revisit their interest in 2027. The attacking midfielder remains an attractive option for Daniel Farke as the Whites look to add creativity and quality between midfield and attack.

Their interest dates back to his time at Leicester City, when Leeds were among several Premier League clubs monitoring him. However, Leicester’s valuation ultimately prevented a deal before El Khannouss eventually moved to Stuttgart in 2025. Leeds could therefore face another lengthy wait. Stuttgart are under no pressure to sell, with El Khannouss tied to a long-term contract and playing a significant role in a side competing in the Champions League.

The financial aspect could also complicate matters. Even if Stuttgart eventually become open to negotiations, Leeds are expected to face a substantial asking price for a player whose value has continued to rise through his Bundesliga development. A January approach would therefore be unlikely to produce the desired result, with next summer representing a more realistic opportunity.

A long term dream for Leeds United

Leeds clearly have a sporting reason to continue monitoring El Khannouss as they have admired him for years and already identified his creativity as something worth adding to their squad. His development in Germany has only strengthened the case.

But Stuttgart hold virtually all the cards right now. They are competing in the Champions League, El Khannouss remains involved regularly and there is no obvious reason to weaken their squad halfway through the campaign. For Leeds, patience may ultimately be the sensible approach as a January pursuit would require Stuttgart to change their position and the player’s price to become manageable. Neither appears likely.

The bigger opportunity could come next summer, when Stuttgart’s sporting priorities are clearer and Leeds can determine whether El Khannouss remains their preferred target. For now, however, another chapter of this long-running pursuit looks destined to end without a transfer.