Leeds United line up January move for Bilal El Khannouss

Leeds United are gearing up to make a move for VfB Stuttgart attacking sensation Bilal El Khannouss in the winter transfer window.

Leeds United are considering a January move for Stuttgart midfielder Bilal El Khannouss to strengthen Daniel Farke’s attacking options for the second half of the season. According to Football Insider, the Premier League outfit remains keen on the 22-year-old and could step up their pursuit when the transfer window reopens.

El Khannouss has been on Leeds’ radar since his time at Leicester City. The Elland Road outfit have followed his progress since his move to Stuttgart in 2025 and remain impressed by his performances in Germany.

They considered reigniting their interest during the summer, but a deal failed to materialise. However, Leeds have continued monitoring the Morocco international and could return with a fresh approach in January.

Farke is keen to improve the quality of his squad, and the Stuttgart playmaker is viewed as a player who could bring additional creativity and attacking threat to the team.

There are, however, doubts over whether Stuttgart would be prepared to negotiate El Khannouss’s departure midway through the campaign. He remains an important member of their squad, and reports suggesting he could be available have not necessarily translated into a willingness from the Bundesliga outfit to sanction a transfer.

Leeds United retain interest in former Leicester City star

If they do entertain offers, Leeds will face competition from other interested clubs for his signature. El Khannouss joined Stuttgart on loan from Leicester last summer and made an encouraging impression during his debut campaign.

He has featured in 56 matches for the German club, contributing to 18 goals across his time there. Although his numbers have dipped this season, with two goals in 15 outings, his importance to the team remains considerable.

The 22-year-old could strengthen Leeds’ midfield. Brenden Aaronson currently provides an attacking option in that position, but El Khannouss offers defensive cover in deeper roles and flexibility across the flank, giving Farke greater tactical options.

His previous experience in English football should also help him adapt quickly if he returns to the Premier League. At 22, he has considerable room for development. As a result, investing in him could make a lot of sense.

Much will depend on Stuttgart’s stance in January, but Leeds remain interested in the Moroccan international and could make another attempt to bring him to Elland Road.