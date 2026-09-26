Leeds United unwilling to sell Brenden Aaronson amid exit links

Leeds United will not entertain bids to part ways with 25-year-old USMNT international Brenden Aaronson in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, there are doubts about Brenden Aaronson’s role under Daniel Farke after struggling for regular game time in the early days of the 2026/27 season. However, the update suggests that the 25-year-old playmaker “still has a role to play under Farke” and will not have his future up for discussion anytime soon.

Pete O’Rourke said, “I don’t think Leeds have any plans to let Brenden Aaronson go despite the speculation about his place in the squad. As you said, they gave him a new contract in the summer until 2029, so that shows their commitment to him as part of their squad.”

“He’s maybe not been a regular starter this season because of Noah Okafor playing behind Calvert-Lewin in that formation that Daniel Farke likes. But he’s still got a role to play in this Leeds squad, so any suggestions that he could be in line for a move away are being dismissed.”

Brenden Aaronson and his time at Leeds United so far

Brenden Aaronson has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Leeds United from Red Bull Salzburg in July 2022. After being in and out of the starting lineup in his debut season, the 25-year-old spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with Union Berlin before becoming a regular under Daniel Farke.

The nine goals and two assists in 46 EFL Championship outings contributed to Leeds United’s successful promotion bid in the 2024/25 season. In the subsequent 2025/26 Premier League campaign, he accumulated over 2,500 minutes of game time while contributing four goals and five assists in 37 appearances, helping the West Yorkshire club to a lower mid-table finish.

The struggles this season

Brenden Aaronson’s involvement has dwindled this season, having managed only 286 minutes of game time in seven appearances thus far, starting only thrice. The reduced role has fuelled speculation about a potential move away from Elland Road.

With Daniel Farke’s system having limited spots for attackers, multiple players compete to line up alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the final third. Lately, that position has gone to Noah Okafor, with Harry Wilson, Daniel James, and Jean-Matteo Bahoya also vying for the same position.

Similar speculation surrounded Aaronson in the early stages of the 2025/26 season, as he was slow to establish himself. However, he eventually became a first-choice starter, and Leeds United’s refusal to entertain the latest exit talk suggests the club expects a comparable recovery in the months ahead.