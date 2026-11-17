Jake O’Brien’s future at Everton appears increasingly secure despite the defender’s reduced role under David Moyes and previous speculation over a possible departure.

The 25-year-old has made six Premier League appearances this season after falling down the defensive pecking order, but his latest comments suggest he has no intention of forcing his way out of the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Speaking while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, O’Brien made clear that his priority is working hard and earning another opportunity.

That attitude could prove important as Moyes continues to assess his options and former West Ham scout Mick Brown via Football Insider believes the Everton manager will appreciate the defender’s willingness to put the team ahead of personal preferences. O’Brien has also accepted a degree of positional compromise, regularly filling in at right-back despite being a natural centre-back.

Palace interest takes a hit

O’Brien’s comments are particularly significant for Crystal Palace, who have previously been linked with a move for their former player. Palace remain aware of the defender’s qualities after losing Maxence Lacroix and failing to add another established centre-back during the summer. With defensive depth still an area that could require attention, O’Brien would offer familiarity with the club as well as Premier League experience.

However, Everton’s stance could make a January approach difficult with the Toffees were reportedly prepared to consider his departure during the summer, but Moyes’ admiration for his versatility and attitude could now change the equation. Rather than viewing his lack of starts as a reason to sell, Everton can regard O’Brien as useful squad depth capable of covering multiple defensive positions.

A new opportunity to rebuild his reputation

O’Brien may not currently be one of Everton’s first names on the teamsheet, but his willingness to accept an unfamiliar role gives Moyes another dependable option during a long campaign. For Palace, that creates a problem because their interest only makes sense if Everton are prepared to release him. If Moyes values O’Brien’s versatility, selling him simply to raise funds could leave the Toffees weaker when injuries or suspensions arrive.

O’Brien also has something to prove and rather than seeing his reduced minutes as a signal to leave, he has chosen to fight for his place. If he turns that commitment into stronger performances when opportunities arrive, Palace’s potential January pursuit could disappear altogether.