Crystal Palace could revive move for Jake O’Brien in January

Crystal Palace could reignite their pursuit of Everton full-back Jake O’Brien in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Crystal Palace are eyeing a January move for Jake O’Brien if Everton are willing to sell the defender this winter, according to a report by Football Insider.

Palace reportedly remain admirers of the versatile defender and could consider making a move if the Toffees open the door to his exit again. The Eagles pushed for O’Brien during the closing stages of the summer window, but a transfer failed to materialise.

They have monitored his progress since his 2023 departure to Lyon. The club could now look to bring the Republic of Ireland international back to South London.

The 25-year-old has struggled for regular playing time at Everton this season, racking up just 16 minutes across their opening five Premier League games. His lack of involvement has increased speculation over his future, with Everton prepared to consider suitable offers for the defender in January.

O’Brien’s versatility could make him an attractive option for Crystal Palace. Although the Irishman prefers playing at centre-back, David Moyes has regularly fielded him at right-back since his arrival at Goodison Park. However, neither role has brought him regular opportunities this season.

Everton signed O’Brien from Lyon in the summer of 2024 for a reported fee of £17 million. The former Palace academy player has since made 67 appearances for the Toffees and contributed to five goals.

The Eagles can lure O’Brien back to Selhurst Park

While Jake O’brien was a regular feature until last season, a lot seems to have changed this time around. With his minutes now restricted, a January move could become increasingly appealing if his circumstances do not improve.

Crystal Palace are also looking for another centre-back after failing to adequately replace Maxence Lacroix during the summer. O’Brien’s previous connection with the club and his ability to operate in multiple defensive positions could make him an option worth considering.

The Eagles reportedly had a £26 million deal agreed for O’Brien before his move from Lyon fell through, although that claim has not been verified. Nevertheless, his continued presence on Palace’s radar suggests the club’s interest is genuine.

Everton, however, are not simply looking to give the player away. Their squad is already short on defensive depth, meaning any departure would have to make financial sense for the club. The Merseyside club are open to considering offers for O’Brien, but only if the right proposal arrives.