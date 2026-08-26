Crystal Palace, Leeds United make move to sign Jake O’Brien

Crystal Palace and Leeds United have registered their interest in Everton defender Jake O’Brien as both clubs assess late additions before the transfer window closes.

The 25-year-old Republic of Ireland international offers considerable versatility, having operated at both centre-back and right-back for Everton. However, according to Football Insider, the Toffees are reluctant to sanction his departure unless they first secure another right-back, potentially leaving Palace and Leeds waiting for developments elsewhere.

Jake O’Brien joined Everton from Lyon in 2024 in a deal worth around £17 million and remains under contract until 2028.

Everton stance complicates Jake O’Brien exit

Despite naturally being a centre-back, O’Brien became an important option on the right of Everton’s defence last season, making 40 appearances across all competitions. His situation has become less certain at the beginning of the new campaign, though.

O’Brien was an unused substitute during Everton’s 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace, with Merlin Rohl preferred at right-back. That has seemingly alerted both Crystal Palace and Leeds United to the possibility of a late deal. Everton’s position remains important.

The Irishman provides useful cover in multiple defensive positions, meaning allowing him to leave without first adding another option would leave the squad vulnerable. As a result, any potential move could depend on Everton completing their own business before the deadline.

Leeds and Palace see value in O’Brien versatility

O’Brien’s profile could appeal to both interested clubs, although his strengths appear better suited to a central defensive role. Standing at six-foot-six, the Irishman provides an imposing aerial presence and produced solid defensive numbers last season. According to FotMob, he averaged 1.64 tackles, 4.15 clearances and 0.43 interceptions per 90 minutes in the Premier League.

His attacking contribution from right-back was considerably more limited, averaging only 0.49 chances created and 0.37 successful crosses per 90. Those numbers underline why Leeds or Palace could potentially view him primarily as a centre-back who is capable of covering at full-back when required.

O’Brien would be an interesting late-window addition for either club because his versatility immediately increases a manager’s defensive options. Crystal Palace could particularly value his physical qualities and ability to operate within different defensive structures, while Leeds would gain a Premier League-proven player entering his prime.

The biggest obstacle is Everton. They have little reason to weaken their squad without securing a replacement first, so this could become one of those deals that moves very quickly if another transfer unlocks O’Brien’s departure. That said, they are in the market for a right-back, with Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz among their targets.