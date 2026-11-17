Besiktas will be reluctant to cash in on 25-year-old South Korean international Oh Hyeon-gyu in the winter transfer window.

According to a report by Turkish outlet Turkiye Gazetesi, Oh Hyeon-gyu is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to reinforce their offensive unit by signing a striker in January, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Besiktas centre-forward.

Per Turkiye Gazetesi, Besiktas, after signing Oh for €14 million in February 2026, want to retain his services until the end of the 2026/27 season. However, the report adds that a departure may be on the cards if prospective suitors pay €30 million, and a bid worth that sum may test the Turkish club’s resolve.

Who is Oh Hyeon-gyu?

Oh Hyeon-gyu has made considerable progress since moving to Europe by joining Celtic in January 2023. The 25-year-old enjoyed productive stints with Celtic and KRC Genk before moving to Turkiye by joining Besiktas earlier this year. Since then, he has produced an impressive output of 12 goals and seven assists in only 2,235 minutes of game time across 35 outings.

The South Korean international has been in and out of the starting lineup in the 2026/27 season, having accumulated less than 1,000 minutes of game time in 19 outings thus far while managing a decent tally of four goals and three assists. Nevertheless, Oh’s performances have been impressive enough to provoke interest from several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur mulled over signing Oh Hyeon-gyu in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects the North London club’s pressing need for a productive striker, as Dominic Solanke’s output has taken a hit due to persistent fitness issues since arriving from Bournemouth.

Additionally, Omar Marmoush has yet to get his foot in the door, with his inconsistent displays attracting widespread criticism. So, Tottenham must return to the market for a prolific striker, with Oh’s situation making him an attractive target.

However, with Besiktas reluctant to cash in on the South Korean striker after only one year, Tottenham can only secure his services if they firm up their interest by offering around €30 million to compel the Turkish Super Lig outfit to part ways with him.