Arsenal and Newcastle United are keen on signing 21-year-old Serbian international Aleksandar Stankovic from Serie A giants Inter Milan next year.

According to a report by Italian outlet L’Interista, Arsenal and Newcastle United have expressed interest in Aleksandar Stankovic. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a defensive midfielder, and they have set their sights on the 21-year-old Inter Milan prospect.

Per L’Interista, there is a chance that Stankovic could seek a move away from Inter Milan in January after struggling for regular game time this season. However, the report adds that there is “no indication the Nerazzurri are planning to part ways” with the Serb midway through the 2026/27 season.

Who is Aleksandar Stankovic?

Aleksandar Stankovic has followed in his legendary father’s footsteps to establish himself as a potentially world-class midfielder in recent years. Born in Milan, the 21-year-old spent his formative years in Italy and graduated from Inter Milan’s youth academy. He joined Club Brugge from the Nerazzurri last year, enjoying a productive 2025/26 campaign with 9 goals and providing 5 assists in 55 appearances across all competitions.

His progress piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs before Inter Milan re-signed him in the summer. However, the Serbian international has managed only 103 minutes in six appearances this term, amounting to only 103 minutes of game time. That lack of opportunity may bring prospective suitors into the picture.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Arsenal contemplated signing Aleksandar Stankovic in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is understandable, as Martin Zubimendi faces an uncertain future at the Emirates after struggling for regular game time this season. So, Stankovic, who has shown his productivity previously, is an appealing target to be a like-for-like replacement for Zubimendi.

As for Newcastle United, the Magpies also hold a long-standing interest in Stankovic. They signed multiple midfielders in the summer, but Joelinton reportedly faces an uncertain future at St. James’ Park, prompting them to potentially return to the market for a long-term replacement. Stankovic’s age profile aligns with Sean Steur, Aladji Bamba, and Lewis Miley, thus enabling Newcastle United to create a long-term central midfield unit.

Stankovic’s profile fits the two Premier League clubs’ midfield needs, and if his struggles continue, a January deal could be possible. A deal will ultimately be contingent on Inter Milan’s stance on the Serbian midfielder’s future after Arsenal and Newcastle expressed interest for a possible move.