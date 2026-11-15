Everton encounter major stumbling block in Kevin De Bruyne pursuit.

Everton’s interest in Kevin De Bruyne faces a major obstacle.

A report by Football Insider has claimed that the Toffees would struggle to meet the wages required to bring the Manchester City icon back to the Premier League.

The 35-year-old left Manchester City for Napoli in 2025 and has enjoyed a productive start to the current campaign, scoring four goals in 15 appearances. His Napoli contract is due to expire next summer if the club do not activate an additional-year option.

Everton’s interest is understandable given their progress under David Moyes and their desire to strengthen the squad in January. De Bruyne would provide elite creativity, experience and the ability to influence games from midfield, qualities that could help the Toffees push their ambitions further. However, his salary represents a significant problem. The Belgian remains on a substantial contract at Napoli and would likely expect comparable financial terms should he consider another move.

Napoli contract makes Everton move difficult

De Bruyne spent a decade at Manchester City, making almost 300 Premier League appearances and contributing to nearly 200 goals. His exceptional record established him as one of the competition’s greatest midfielders and explains why any potential return would generate considerable interest.

The midfielder’s final seasons at City were affected by recurring injuries, including a hamstring problem that kept him out for around four months last season. Nevertheless, he has appeared to put those difficulties behind him, producing strong performances for both Napoli and Belgium.

The Belgian legend’s wages could rule Everton out of a deal. Even if Napoli were willing to allow him to leave, the financial structure required to accommodate the Belgian would represent a substantial commitment for Moyes’ side. De Bruyne himself has previously refused to completely rule out remaining in the Premier League after leaving City, although his immediate future remains tied to Napoli.

A pricey affair for Everton

Everton’s interest makes sporting sense, but financially it is difficult to see how the deal works. De Bruyne would immediately give Moyes a level of creativity and game management that few midfielders could provide, particularly in matches where Everton need someone capable of unlocking a compact defence.

The bigger question is whether that improvement would justify the enormous wages required. At 35, De Bruyne would not offer Everton significant resale value, meaning the club would effectively be paying for his present quality rather than investing in the future.

That is particularly important because Moyes is trying to build a sustainable squad rather than simply assemble expensive names. A short-term deal could be tempting, but Napoli’s contractual position and De Bruyne’s salary make this one of the Premier League’s more difficult January moves.