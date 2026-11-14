Ryan Naderi ready to snub West Ham United in favour of Rangers stay.

Ryan Naderi is prepared to reject West Ham United in January and remain with Rangers.

A report by Football Insider has revealed that the Czech forward has no desire to drop into the Championship.

The 23-year-old has become an important part of Derek McInnes’ plans this season, producing nine goals and six assists in 17 appearances. His form has inevitably attracted attention, with West Ham among the clubs considering him as they look to strengthen their attack.

However, Naderi is understood to be happy at Ibrox and does not see a move to the London Stadium as an attractive proposition while West Ham remain in the second tier. His regular football, growing status among Rangers supporters and the possibility of competing for silverware have all strengthened his desire to stay.

Rangers hold a strong position in talks

Naderi’s situation could change if a Premier League club makes a serious approach, but for now his commitment remains with Rangers. The Czech international has taken on greater attacking responsibility in the absence of Youssef Chermiti and has responded with consistently strong performances. His rapid emergence has made him one of the most valuable attacking players in McInnes’s squad.

As things stand, Rangers will be reluctant to weaken their squad during the season, as they have ambitions of competing for both the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup, making a January departure particularly difficult to envisage. Rangers are also understood to be determined to keep Naderi at Ibrox for the longer term.

While continued interest from elsewhere is expected, the forward has shown no indication that he intends to force an exit. His current form means that situation could change if a Premier League opportunity emerges, but West Ham’s current position makes them an unlikely destination.

West Ham’s interest makes sense from a footballing perspective, as Taty Castellanos and Pablo have struggled to remain productive in the ongoing campaign. the timing appears completely wrong. Naderi is enjoying exactly the sort of season a young forward needs: regular starts, responsibility in the final third and the chance to compete for trophies.

Moving to the EFL Championship would represent a strange sideways step when his performances have already begun attracting attention from clubs higher up the English football pyramid. For Rangers, that is excellent news.

They have both the player’s willingness to stay and a strong sporting reason to retain him. Unless a Premier League club arrives with an offer that changes the equation, there appears little incentive for Naderi to leave Ibrox in January. West Ham may therefore need to look elsewhere, while Rangers can continue building around one of their most productive attacking players.