Rangers unwilling to sell Ryan Naderi amid West Ham United links

Ryan Naderi’s rapid rise at Rangers has put the Czech striker firmly on the radar of clubs in England and Germany, but a January move currently looks difficult.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed an excellent campaign since arriving from Hansa Rostock in January, establishing himself as an important part of Derek McInnes’s attack. Naderi has registered 14 goal contributions in 17 appearances this season, while his overall Rangers record stands at 21 goal involvements in 28 games.

His form has also earned him recognition at international level, with Naderi receiving his first call-up to Czechia’s squad. According to TEAMtalk, West Ham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the clubs monitoring his progress, while a Premier League side and a Bundesliga club have also been linked with the forward. Scouts have regularly watched Rangers, with Naderi’s physicality, work rate and finishing reportedly attracting particular attention.

West Ham face competition for Rangers star

The growing interest comes at a time when Rangers have little reason to consider selling. Naderi has become McInnes’s leading league scorer and an important component of a side competing for silverware on several fronts. Rangers therefore view keeping the striker until the end of the season as a priority.

Sources indicate that the club are not currently prepared to entertain a January departure, regardless of whether further interest emerges in the coming weeks. That stance could frustrate West Ham, who are among the clubs monitoring the situation. The Hammers would also face competition from Wolves and the unnamed Premier League and Bundesliga sides if Rangers eventually decide to listen to offers.

Naderi’s long-term contract gives the Scottish club further leverage. Having only recently established himself at Ibrox, the striker is also focused on continuing his development rather than forcing an immediate move.

Summer transfer looks more realistic

For Rangers, the timing is crucial. Losing one of their most productive attackers midway through a title challenge would create an unnecessary problem, particularly with Naderi continuing to build momentum. The expectation is therefore that any serious discussions will be postponed until the summer, when the Scottish giants can properly assess their season and determine whether a major offer is worth considering.

Naderi’s performances will be watched closely between now and then. If he maintains his current scoring rate and continues to make an impact for Czechia, his valuation could rise considerably. For now, West Ham and the other interested clubs appear to have little choice but to wait. Rangers are unwilling to weaken their squad in January, making a winter move for one of Scottish football’s emerging attacking talents increasingly unlikely.

Rangers have every reason to resist a January sale. Naderi is not simply producing numbers; he has become central to McInnes’s attacking plans at a crucial stage of the season. For West Ham, that makes the situation frustrating but potentially worthwhile. His physical profile and finishing ability could make him an interesting option for the Premier League, but rushing into a January deal would carry risks when his development is still accelerating.

The bigger question will come in the summer and if Naderi continues scoring at this rate, Rangers may face offers that are difficult to ignore. For now, however, the club’s priority should be straightforward: keep their leading scorer, finish the season strongly and reassess his future when the competitive picture is clearer.