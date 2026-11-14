Mauricio Pochettino pushing Manchester United to sign Vinicius Junior.

Manchester United have entered a new era under Mauricio Pochettino, and the Argentine manager is already looking towards the January transfer window as he attempts to reshape his struggling squad.

Vinicius Junior has emerged as one of the names being monitored by the club, with Fichajes suggesting Pochettino sees the Real Madrid winger as a potential cornerstone of his attacking plans.

The Brazilian’s experience at the highest level makes him an attractive option for a United side in need of greater attacking quality. Vinicius has scored 129 goals in 389 appearances for Real Madrid. The reported interest comes shortly after Pochettino’s appointment was confirmed, following Michael Carrick’s dismissal after United collected just eight points from their opening 10 Premier League matches.

Real Madrid situation gives Manchester United an opening

Vinicius Junior’s position at Real Madrid has become less secure during the opening months of the season. The 26-year-old has managed just one goal and three assists in 12 appearances and is reportedly no longer an automatic starter under Jose Mourinho. That has fuelled speculation about whether Madrid could eventually consider a major offer for the winger, particularly if his form does not improve.

Arsenal are also reportedly monitoring the situation, meaning United would face competition should Madrid make Vinicius available. The emergence of Yan Diomande has also been mentioned in discussions about Real Madrid’s long-term attacking plans, although there is no indication that a departure has been formally decided.

For Manchester United, Vinicius would represent the type of high-profile signing capable of immediately changing the character of their attack. His pace, direct running and experience in major European matches would fit the demands of a manager seeking to build a more aggressive side.

However, any deal would be complicated as Vinicius signed a new contract with Real Madrid on August 6, keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu until June 2032. That gives the Spanish giants significant control over his future and means United would have to negotiate from a position of strength.

January could define Pochettino’s plans

The winter window will provide Pochettino with his first opportunity to influence United’s squad directly. Reports indicate the new manager is expected to play a role in recruitment as the club attempt to move away from the relegation zone.

Manchester United’s immediate priority will be identifying the areas that require reinforcement, while a move for Vinicius would represent a major financial and sporting commitment. For now, the Brazilian remains a player under observation rather than someone close to completing a move. If Madrid open the door and Pochettino makes him a priority, however, the situation could quickly become one of the headline transfer battles of January.

Vinicius would be a statement signing for Pochettino, but United need to distinguish between an ambitious target and a realistic January solution. The Brazilian’s contract until 2032 gives Madrid little reason to sell cheaply, while his current form means the Spanish club may prefer to wait rather than make a rushed decision.

Pochettino needs elite attacking quality if he is to implement his vision quickly. Vinicius has the experience and individual ability to transform a game, making the interest understandable. The real question is whether United can convince Madrid to negotiate and whether the financial commitment makes sense for a club needing significant investment across the squad.