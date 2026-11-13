Mauricio Pochettino sets transfer demand as five players targeted, Harry Maguire among players set to leave.

Manchester United are facing the prospect of another significant rebuild, with Mauricio Pochettino reportedly demanding major changes to the squad ahead of next season.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham manager wants the club to target five high-level additions as he looks to reshape the foundations of the team. The recruitment plan is understood to focus on strengthening three key areas rather than adding players simply for squad depth.

United’s defensive problems have remained a major concern, while the midfield has also lacked the quality and consistency required to compete at the highest level. The attacking department, meanwhile, remains in need of a proven goalscorer capable of leading the line. According to Indykaila via X, it has convinced Pochettino that a broader reset is required rather than another round of minor adjustments.

Five major targets identified as exits loom

The proposed recruitment drive would see United pursue two elite centre-backs, two elite midfielders and a world-class striker. The defensive overhaul could have significant consequences for some of the club’s existing players. Harry Maguire is among those expected to leave as United attempt to reduce the age and reshape the profile of their back line.

Joshua Zirkzee is also reportedly facing an uncertain future. The Dutch forward has struggled to establish himself as a consistent attacking option, and his departure would create room for the arrival of a more established striker. Several other squad members are also expected to be moved on as Pochettino seeks to create space for a new generation of players. The emphasis will be on quality rather than quantity and United are expected to prioritise players capable of immediately competing for starting positions.

Pochettino wants a definitive reset

The scale of the proposed changes underlines the belief that United need to move away from the cycle of signing players who provide only short-term solutions. Two new centre-backs would allow the manager to establish a new defensive partnership, while additional midfield quality could give United greater control and intensity in possession. A world-class striker would then complete the central attacking upgrade.

Such a rebuild would require substantial investment, but the intended departures could help generate funds and reduce the wage bill. The coming transfer windows could therefore represent a defining period for United, with Pochettino seemingly determined to build a squad around players who fit his long-term vision.

A five-player overhaul would be an enormous undertaking, but United’s biggest challenge is not simply adding names. The club need to establish a clear recruitment strategy and stick to it. Two elite centre-backs and two midfielders would represent a serious improvement only if the profiles complement one another and suit the manager’s tactical demands. The striker decision is arguably even more important because United need reliable goals rather than another developmental project.

Maguire and Zirkzee potentially leaving would also create significant vacancies, but United should resist replacing every departure automatically. The real reset should be about building a coherent squad, not simply conducting another expensive transfer window.