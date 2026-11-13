Leonard Prescott open to signing new Bayern Munich deal, but Chelsea have a chance.

Chelsea could find themselves in a battle with Bayern Munich for highly rated goalkeeper Leonard Prescott, with the teenager’s contract situation creating uncertainty over his future.

The 17-year-old is regarded as one of Bayern’s most promising young goalkeepers and currently plays in the U-19 Bundesliga. Although he has yet to make his professional debut, Prescott has already been included in Bayern’s senior matchday squad six times, highlighting the confidence the club has in his potential.

His development is becoming increasingly important as Bayern prepare for a change between the posts. Manuel Neuer is approaching the end of his career, while Jonas Urbig is expected to take on greater responsibility. However, Prescott’s current contract expires next summer, leaving Bayern with a decision to make if they want to prevent one of their brightest academy prospects from leaving for nothing.

Bayern face competition from Chelsea

Reports in Germany via Sportwitness indicate that Prescott’s future remains unresolved despite ongoing discussions over a new contract. Bayern are keen to retain the youngster and both parties are reportedly open to extending his stay. However, several clubs are monitoring the situation, with Chelsea among the sides that have maintained an interest.

The attraction for Prescott is clear as Bayern could offer a pathway towards becoming a senior goalkeeper in Munich, but the club’s planned goalkeeping structure could initially leave him some way down the pecking order.

An experienced goalkeeper is expected to arrive as additional cover, while Urbig’s progression could further restrict Prescott’s immediate opportunities. Several Bundesliga clubs are therefore believed to be offering a potentially quicker route into senior football. That could become a decisive factor if Prescott prioritises regular first-team exposure over remaining at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Chelsea face their own goalkeeping dilemma

Chelsea can offer Prescott a different environment, but the London club also have competition for places in the position. Emiliano Martinez is currently expected to remain the first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future, while Mike Penders has impressed since being given opportunities during Martinez’s absence.

Penders is regarded highly within Chelsea and has even drawn comparisons with Thibaut Courtois, meaning Prescott would not necessarily have an easy route towards first-team football at Stamford Bridge either. That could make Chelsea’s pitch to the teenager more complicated. The Blues would need to convince him that joining their academy structure would provide a clearer development pathway than remaining in Munich.

For Bayern, the priority is to secure Prescott’s future before his contract expires and give him a convincing long-term plan. Prescott’s situation is less about which club is bigger and more about which club can offer the clearest pathway. Bayern have the advantage of already knowing his qualities and developing him within their system, but Chelsea can potentially tempt him with a different route to senior football.

The biggest issue for both clubs is competition as Bayern have Urbig and their planned recruitment, while Chelsea have Martinez and Penders. For a 17-year-old goalkeeper, the promise of first-team football can be more important than the immediate prestige of the destination.

If Bayern can demonstrate a credible progression plan, Prescott staying would make sense. If they cannot, Chelsea and other interested clubs will have a genuine opportunity to convince one of Germany’s promising young goalkeepers to leave Munich.