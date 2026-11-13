Kevin De Bruyne increasingly unlikely to join Everton in January.

Everton’s hopes of making one of the biggest surprises of the January transfer window are fading, with Kevin De Bruyne increasingly unlikely to leave Napoli midway through the season.

The Belgian midfielder only joined Napoli on a free transfer during the summer after ending his long association with Manchester City. Despite his age, the 35-year-old remains an influential figure and has quickly become an important part of Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

Everton have been linked with a move as David Moyes assesses potential additions for the second half of the campaign. However, TEAMtalk claim there is little evidence of concrete interest developing between the clubs. Sources familiar with the situation have expressed surprise at the strength of the links, with any reported discussions understood to have remained speculative rather than progressing towards a formal approach.

Napoli have no desire to lose De Bruyne

Napoli’s position makes a January move even more difficult. The Italian club expect De Bruyne to remain at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona until at least the end of the season and are satisfied with his contribution. The former Manchester City star has made 15 appearances so far, scoring four goals, while his experience has provided additional quality and leadership to Allegri’s midfield.

Although De Bruyne is no longer at the level he reached during his peak years in England, his ability to dictate games remains valuable. Napoli are competing on multiple fronts and have little incentive to weaken their squad halfway through the campaign. His contract situation also gives the Italian club control over his immediate future, while De Bruyne’s focus remains on his new chapter in Serie A.

For Everton, the financial and sporting implications of signing an ageing superstar would also make the deal difficult to justify. Moyes and the recruitment team are understood to be looking for players capable of contributing consistently while retaining longer-term value.

Striker remains Everton’s priority

Everton’s January plans are therefore expected to focus elsewhere, particularly in attack. Moyes currently has limited options at centre-forward, with Thierno Barry the only recognised senior striker available. Adding another forward has consequently emerged as a much greater priority than pursuing an expensive deal for De Bruyne.

The Toffees are also likely to favour younger additions who can become important members of the squad over several seasons rather than short-term marquee signings. De Bruyne’s arrival would undoubtedly generate excitement, but the circumstances surrounding his Napoli move make a January departure increasingly unrealistic. Everton should probably view the De Bruyne links as an interesting possibility rather than a realistic transfer plan. His quality is undeniable, but the circumstances do not particularly favour a January move.

Napoli have little reason to release an experienced midfielder who remains useful in a season where they are competing in both domestic and European football. Everton, meanwhile, need greater depth in positions where injuries or a lack of options could genuinely undermine their campaign.

A younger, more versatile midfielder could make more sense if Moyes wants to strengthen that area. But the immediate requirement is clearly up front. For Everton, the smarter January window may be about solving genuine squad weaknesses rather than chasing the headline name.