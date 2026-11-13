David Moyes pushing Everton to sign Conor Gallagher in January

Everton boss David Moyes is pushing the Merseyside club to sign Tottenham midfielder Conor Gallagher in the winter transfer window.

Everton are emerging as the leading contenders to sign Conor Gallagher in the upcoming winter transfer window, with David Moyes keen to bring the Tottenham midfielder to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to strengthen his options in the centre of the park.

According to Football Insider, the Toffees have moved ahead of their Premier League rivals in the race for the 26-year-old, who has struggled to establish himself since joining Spurs for £34 million at the start of 2026.

Gallagher has featured regularly as a substitute but has only started limited games so far. He has made nine appearances (four starts) across all competitions this season, scoring twice, but has accumulated only 392 minutes. His limited involvement has raised questions about his long-term future in North London.

Moyes seeks more quality in midfield

Moyes is a known admirer of the English international and believes his energy, work rate and versatility would make him a valuable addition to the Everton squad. The manager wants greater depth in midfield despite strengthening that area during the summer, and Gallagher could provide another option across several roles.

Everton had explored the possibility of signing the former Chelsea midfielder during the previous transfer window. A loan deal with an option to buy was among the possibilities discussed, but Tottenham ultimately decided against letting him leave. The Merseyside club could now revive their interest if Spurs indicate that they are willing to consider offers in January.

Much will depend on Tottenham’s willingness to sanction a departure and whether they receive an offer that allows them to find an adequate replacement. There are growing questions about Gallagher’s suitability in possession and his precise role within Roberto De Zerbi’s plans.

Although the midfielder has been involved regularly, his lack of starts could encourage rival clubs to explore a move. The North London club are not believed to have completely ruled out a sale if the financial terms are attractive enough.

For Everton, Gallagher would represent an opportunity to add Premier League experience and greater competition to their midfield. Moyes already has several options following the summer recruitment drive, but he remains keen to improve the depth and quality available to him.