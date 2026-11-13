Brighton & Hove Albion unwilling to sell Maxim De Cuyper in January

Brighton have no interest in parting ways with or considering offers for Maxim De Cuyper amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool.

According to TEAMtalk, Arsenal and Liverpool could face disappointment in their chase of Maxim De Cuyper, as Brighton have no interest in considering offers. The Seagulls are under no pressure, financially or on the sporting side, to sell the Belgian, who has been exceptional since his move from Club Brugge in 2025.

Premier League managers are often looking for players who excel in multiple roles, and Fabian Hurzeler did just that in the summer of 2025 when Brighton signed Maxim De Cuyper. The Belgian arrived on a €20 million deal from Club Brugge and has predominantly played as a left-back for the Seagulls.

This season, Hurzeler has transformed his role into more of an attacking winger on the left side, and the impact has been solid overall. De Cuyper has four goals and as many assists in 16 games across all competitions and is currently a key starter for the Seagulls.

The Seagulls have found themselves in second spot heading into the international break, and De Cuyper has been a key aspect of that run alongside many of his teammates. Hence, Brighton have no interest in parting company with the versatile star anytime soon, as he remains tied to the club until 2030.

Arsenal and Liverpool to face disappointments

Arsenal and Liverpool are among those interested in De Cuyper ahead of the January window, with either of those teams eager to sign the Belgian for their squad. The idea that Mikel Arteta also prefers players who perform well in multiple roles makes the Belgian a solid target, although there are challenges in convincing Brighton to sell.

Liverpool are also on the lookout for a left-back and could view De Cuyper’s attacking output as a big reason for their interest in the Belgian. Much like Arsenal, they are set to face challenges ahead if Andoni Iraola’s side were to pursue the €20 million wide man, with Brighton unlikely to consider any offers moving forward.

Brighton are under no pressure, financially or on the sporting side, to consider a sale of one of their best performers, and in De Cuyper’s case, Hurzeler values him highly. Moreover, the Seagulls will set a prohibitive price point to sell him mid-season, which will ward off suitors like Arsenal or Liverpool.