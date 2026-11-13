Arsenal, Liverpool in transfer tussle to sign Maxim De Cuyper

Arsenal and Liverpool are interested in signing 25-year-old Belgian international Maxim De Cuyper from Brighton & Hove Albion next year.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, AC Milan, AS Roma, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on signing Maxim De Cuyper. All six clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing either a left-back or a left-sided winger, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion mainstay.

Per Fussball News, a “quick departure from Brighton” is unlikely to materialise, with the Seagulls having no interest in letting De Cuyper leave in the winter transfer window. However, the report adds that the high-flying Premier League club will demand around €50-60 million to part ways with the player next year.

Maxim De Cuyper and his career so far

Maxim De Cuyper has established himself as one of the most dependable performers in the Premier League since joining Brighton & Hove Albion from Club Brugge in July 2025. The 25-year-old arrived at the Amex Stadium with the reputation of being a productive full-back, and he has since moulded himself into a versatile left-sided player who can also play as a winger equally adeptly.

The Belgian international has a decent record of six goals and seven assists in 47 appearances for Brighton thus far. However, with Fabian Hurzeler utilising the player as a winger this season, his output has improved, having contributed 4 goals and 4 assists in 16 outings. Meanwhile, De Cuyper’s progress has piqued the attention of several European bigwigs.

A man in demand

Maxim De Cuyper has been on Arsenal’s wishlist since his stint with Club Brugge. The continued interest is understandable, as while Mikel Arteta has multiple left-backs in his squad, De Cuyper’s ability to play as a winger is appealing for the North London club, as Christos Tzolis is the only specialist left-winger at the club. So, the Brighton wide player is a credible option for Arsenal.

As for Liverpool, the Reds need a more reliable left-back than their current options. Milos Kerkez has been inconsistent since arriving from Bournemouth last year, with his inconsistent displays attracting strong critique from different quarters. Additionally, Kostas Tsimikas is likely to leave Liverpool as a free agent when his contract expires next summer.

Brighton’s reluctance to sell De Cuyper is significant, meaning his six suitors will face a tall order to secure his services next year. However, with a valuation of €50-60 million set per Fussball News, Arsenal, Liverpool, and others know to test the high-flying Premier League club’s resolve.