Arsenal line up €50 million bid to sign Frenkie de Jong in January, PSG also keen

Arsenal are considering a €50 million move for Frenkie de Jong amid his alarming situation at Barcelona, with PSG also keen.

As reported by Fichajes, Frenkie de Jong has emerged as a target for Arsenal ahead of January, with the Gunners already considering making a €50 million offer. Any move is not guaranteed, as Mikel Arteta will only look at the Dutchman if Martin Zubimendi leaves, while there is competition in place from PSG.

Frenkie de Jong’s future came under speculation over the summer as Barcelona finalised a deal for Rodri from Manchester City. The primary questions were centred on the Dutchman’s ability to break into the midfield following the Spaniard’s arrival, and any move might have stalled due to his injury situation then.

A few clubs were interested in de Jong at the time, and he has since returned from his injury while making his way back into Hansi Flick’s plans. While the 29-year-old playmaker remains tied until 2029, there is a brewing situation that could still make Barcelona consider a sale if a generous offer arrives, and that might be the case ahead of January.

There is some interest coming around the corner from PSG, who are thought to be keeping tabs on de Jong’s situation and would be prepared to make an offer. The Parisians need not strengthen their midfield area specifically, as their setup is widely considered one of the best on the continent, although the potential availability of de Jong may be viewed as a market opportunity of sorts.

Arsenal to chase Frenkie de Jong?

PSG would be an attractive club if de Jong wishes to leave Barcelona in the upcoming window, although he is widely considered happy at the Spanish club. However, should there be a situation where his playing time and stature in the team get affected, he could consider leaving the Catalans for a new challenge.

Arsenal are thought to be interested in de Jong, and while they too do not need an urgent addition to their midfield, the situation with Martin Zubimendi is sparking speculation. The Spaniard is of interest to multiple big teams heading into January, and Mikel Arteta is ready to bring de Jong in as his replacement.

Arsenal are reportedly willing to pay €50 million, a sum that Barcelona will reportedly consider for the Dutch playmaker. However, any move is contingent on Zubimendi departing, as well as Arsenal possibly offering de Jong a firm place in the team, as their midfield is visibly stacked with quality, reducing the guarantees for a new arrival.

Meanwhile, Zubimendi has publicly poured cold water on any exit links ahead of January, and Arteta is not thinking about parting ways with the Spaniard. Hence, the links to de Jong might turn out to be rumours or possibly media speculation should the Gunners need a new midfielder ahead of January.