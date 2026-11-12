Real Sociedad eyeing Bosman move for Jadon Sancho.

Real Sociedad are considering a move for free agent Jadon Sancho as they assess their options following Ander Barrenetxea’s latest injury setback.

Barrenetxea was forced off during the 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on November 8 after suffering discomfort in his right leg. The winger left the pitch in tears shortly after providing the assist for Orri Óskarsson’s decisive goal.

The full extent of the injury is yet to be established, but pessimistic estimates suggest Barrenetxea could remain unavailable until after Christmas. His potential absence would be a significant blow to Pellegrino Matarazzo, having featured in 14 of Sociedad’s 16 competitive matches this season.

The 24-year-old has contributed two goals and at least three assists, making his availability particularly important during a busy period of the campaign.

Sancho offers experience but comes with major financial questions

According to Fichajes, with Barrenetxea potentially facing an extended spell on the sidelines, Sociedad are reportedly examining Sancho as an emergency solution. The 26-year-old has been without a club since leaving Manchester United in June 2026. That means Sociedad could sign him without paying a transfer fee, although his wage demands could prove considerably more difficult to overcome.

Sancho has previously played for Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea and Aston Villa, gaining extensive experience at the highest level. He featured 39 times for Villa last season but failed to earn a permanent move.

Getafe also explored a deal for the England international in October, reportedly offering €400,000 per month until June 2027. That proposal ultimately failed to convince Sancho, with reports suggesting he wanted around €3m net for the remainder of the season and for Sociedad, such demands would create a major financial challenge.

La Liga registration rules add another obstacle

Sociedad would also have to ensure any agreement complies with La Liga’s financial and registration regulations. The club must therefore balance the sporting need for a replacement against the cost of bringing Sancho into the squad.

Competition could further complicate matters, with clubs from the United Arab Emirates also understood to be interested and capable of offering more attractive financial terms. There have been no reports of formal negotiations between Sociedad and Sancho at this stage. The club’s decision is likely to depend heavily on Barrenetxea’s medical diagnosis.

If the winger is ruled out for several months, Sociedad could decide that Sancho’s experience makes the financial risk worthwhile. Otherwise, waiting for the January window and pursuing a more affordable option may prove preferable.

Sancho would be an intriguing gamble for Real Sociedad, but the circumstances make the deal difficult to justify unless Barrenetxea’s injury is significantly worse than initially hoped. The lack of a transfer fee is attractive, yet wages can quickly turn a supposedly cheap signing into an expensive commitment. Sociedad also need to consider whether Sancho would immediately provide the intensity and consistency required by Matarazzo.

His ability is not in question, but his recent career has been defined by inconsistency and uncertainty over his long-term destination. If Barrenetxea is only expected to miss a few weeks, Sociedad should probably wait. If he is unavailable until well into 2027, however, taking a calculated chance on Sancho could make sense.

The key is negotiating the salary as Sociedad cannot compromise their financial structure simply to make a headline signing.