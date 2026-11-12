Everton in transfer tussle to sign Andres Gomez, submit enquiry

Everton have joined Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest in the race for Vasco da Gama winger Andres Gomez.

A report by ESPN Brasil has claimed that the Premier League trio have made enquiries about the Colombia international ahead of 2027.

The 24-year-old is attracting growing attention after establishing himself in Brazil, while Vasco are already preparing for several departures from their squad. Gomez is interested in returning to European football, but the Rio de Janeiro club are determined to maximise his value.

Bournemouth are currently regarded as the most advanced English suitor. The club have maintained contact with Vasco for some time and are expected to intensify discussions around the turn of the year. Everton and Forest have also made enquiries, although neither club has yet progressed to detailed negotiations.

Vasco set ambitious valuation

Vasco acquired 60 per cent of Gomez’s economic rights for €4.5 million and now expect to make a substantial profit from his potential departure. The Brazilian club are reportedly targeting a fee close to €20 million, which would represent one of the biggest sales in their history. That valuation could make negotiations difficult for interested Premier League clubs, particularly if competition increases.

Gomez has recorded nine goals and 14 assists in 72 appearances for Vasco, demonstrating his ability to contribute from wide areas. His combination of pace, creativity and attacking output has made him an appealing option for clubs looking to add another dynamic winger.

Bournemouth’s existing relationship with Vasco could give them an advantage, having already completed the signing of Rayan from the Brazilian club. Forest also have a positive relationship with Vasco following their loan deal for Cuiabano, although there are no indications that the full-back will form part of a potential Gomez transfer.

Everton face competition

Everton’s interest comes as David Moyes continues to assess attacking options, with the club potentially looking for greater depth and creativity in the final third. A move for Gomez would represent a significant investment, but his age and production could make him an attractive long-term proposition. Everton will nevertheless need to convince Vasco to lower their expectations or justify the €20 million valuation.

For now, Bournemouth appear to have the strongest position, but Everton and Forest remain firmly involved. With negotiations expected to intensify as 2027 approaches, Gomez’s future could become one of the more closely watched transfer situations in Brazil.

Everton should take this interest seriously, but paying €20m for Gomez would require careful consideration. His numbers are encouraging, yet adapting from Brazilian football to the Premier League is never guaranteed. The winger’s age works strongly in his favour, though, and his 14 assists suggest he can create as well as finish.

That combination could be particularly useful for Everton if they want to become less dependent on individual moments from their established attackers. They have also shown interest in other wide players, including Samuel Lino.

Bournemouth’s existing relationship with Vasco could make them difficult to beat, while Forest also have connections to the Brazilian club. Everton therefore need to move beyond an initial enquiry if they genuinely believe Gomez is the right target. At €20 million, this is a significant gamble but potentially one with considerable upside.