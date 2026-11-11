Everton enter Samuel Lino chase, possible price range revealed

Everton have entered the race for Samuel Lino as the Flamengo winger continues to attract interest from European clubs, although the Toffees face a significant financial hurdle if they want to take the Brazilian away from South America.

According to Brazilian journalist Paparazzo Rubro-Negro via X, Everton are assessing a potential move for the 26-year-old, who is enjoying the most productive season of his career.

Flamengo have already demonstrated their determination to keep Lino. Roma saw a €25million (£20.9m) offer rejected during the previous transfer window, and that figure is now considered insufficient given his outstanding form.

Flamengo have little reason to sell

Lino has recorded 15 goals and 13 assists in 54 appearances this year, making him one of Flamengo’s most important attacking players under Leonardo Jardim. His latest goal against Grêmio took his tally beyond his previous career-best total of 14 goals, which he recorded during his time with Gil Vicente in the 2021-22 campaign.

His performances have also helped revive his prospects with Brazil, while Flamengo remain firmly involved in the Brazilian title race with only four matches remaining. That combination gives the club little incentive to negotiate unless a substantial offer arrives.

The suggestion that Everton may need to approach the €40m-plus range comes from the Brazilian reporting rather than a confirmed Flamengo asking price. The figure has been compared with the €42m Flamengo spent to bring Lucas Paquetá back to Brazil, but there is no indication that Lino has officially been valued at that level.

Everton have previous Flamengo experience

Everton already know Flamengo well after completing the permanent signing of Charly Alcaraz following his loan spell in 2025. The Toffees initially paid €15m (£12.5m), with a further €3m (£2.5m) available in bonuses. However, Lino represents a considerably more difficult proposition.

Unlike Alcaraz, who had not established himself as a regular starter in Brazil, Lino has become central to Flamengo’s plans. His previous experience in Europe could nevertheless make him an attractive target for Everton. He spent several years in Portugal before joining Atletico Madrid and establishing himself in La Liga, meaning he would not be making his first move into European football. For now, Everton must decide whether his exceptional production justifies a potentially significant investment.

Everton’s interest makes sense, particularly given their need for additional attacking quality, but Flamengo have little reason to accept a modest offer. The €25m bid from Roma has already established a useful benchmark: that amount was rejected before Lino produced the numbers he has managed this season. His 28 goal contributions, European experience and renewed Brazil prospects all strengthen Flamengo’s negotiating position.

Everton’s previous relationship with the Brazilian club could help negotiations, but it will not necessarily reduce the price. Alcaraz was a very different case because Flamengo were willing to sell. Lino is now a key player in a team chasing major honours. If Everton genuinely want him, they may have to make a statement investment rather than simply test Flamengo with another offer in the €25m region.

The real question is whether the Toffees believe his output can translate into the Premier League strongly enough to justify what could become a €40 million-plus operation.