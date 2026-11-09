Jack Grealish increasingly unlikely to remain at Everton

Jack Grealish’s hopes of securing a permanent move to Everton have suffered a major setback following his recent disciplinary problems.

A report by Football Insider has stated that the Merseyside club are now reconsidering their plans for the Manchester City winger. The 31-year-old has been absent from Everton’s squad since October 17 after breaching club discipline, leaving him out for four consecutive league and cup matches.

The latest setback comes after a period in which he appeared to have settled on Merseyside and rebuilt his form. Everton had previously been keen to explore a permanent deal when Grealish’s loan ends, with the player aligned with that thought. However, his current situation has changed that thinking significantly.

A promising spell now under serious pressure

Grealish impressed during his previous spell at Everton and initially looked capable of making a strong case for a longer-term stay. His second loan campaign, though, has been considerably less productive. The winger has made six appearances in all competitions this season without registering a goal contribution, while his disciplinary absence has further complicated his position within David Moyes’s squad.

There is also a possibility that Everton could terminate his loan in January rather than wait until the end of the season. Grealish is already approaching the final months of his Manchester City contract, meaning he could become a free agent next summer. That would ordinarily make a permanent move financially attractive to Everton. His off-field situation, however, has now become a significant consideration.

Everton must decide whether trust can be rebuilt

Moyes has previously shown considerable faith in Grealish and appeared willing to give the England international an environment in which he could rediscover his best football. The manager has not completely closed the door. After Everton’s victory at Newcastle, Moyes insisted there was still a way back for the Englishman.

He subsequently confirmed that Grealish remained unavailable but suggested the club would work with him again soon. That indicates Everton are not necessarily preparing an immediate separation, even if the prospect of a permanent transfer has become increasingly remote. For Grealish, the next stage is therefore about rebuilding trust as much as improving his performances.

Everton’s hesitation is understandable. Grealish’s footballing ability is not really the issue; his experience and creativity can still provide value to the team. The problem is whether Everton can rely on him consistently enough to justify making him a long-term investment. A free transfer next summer would initially appear attractive, particularly given his Premier League experience.

But that advantage disappears if disciplinary problems continue to disrupt his availability. Moyes has also invested considerable trust in Grealish, making the latest incident more significant than an isolated absence. If the winger can return, remain professional and produce on the pitch, the situation could still change.

However, Everton should not commit simply because the opportunity exists. The Toffees need evidence that Grealish can become a dependable part of the project. At present, that evidence is missing, making a permanent deal increasingly difficult to justify.