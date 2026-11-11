Jeremie Frimpong set for Liverpool stay amid Saudi links

Liverpool are not planning to sell Jeremie Frimpong during the January transfer window despite growing speculation over his future at Anfield, with sources indicating that Saudi interest has been overstated.

TEAMtalk claim that claims linking the Dutch international with a move to the Saudi Pro League do not reflect any genuine approach at this stage. The 25-year-old is expected to remain with Liverpool for at least the remainder of the season as he continues his recovery from a muscle problem.

Frimpong joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen in 2025 for around €40 million after establishing himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking full-backs. However, injuries and competition for places have restricted his impact since arriving on Merseyside.

His absence has allowed Ronald Araujo and Joe Gomez to take opportunities at right-back, further limiting his involvement under Andoni Iraola. Nevertheless, Liverpool continue to regard Frimpong as part of their squad plans.

Saudi speculation clouds a difficult first season

Frimpong’s current contract runs until 2030, leaving Liverpool under no immediate pressure to consider a sale. The club are also reluctant to weaken their defensive depth midway through the campaign. Football Insider adds a different dimension to the situation, reporting that Liverpool could consider selling Frimpong next year if a sufficiently attractive offer arrives. The Reds are not looking to cash in during January, but a major Saudi proposal in the summer could change the picture.

Al-Hilal have reportedly been linked with the player, although the strength of that interest remains unclear. Liverpool are therefore expected to assess any approach on its merits rather than actively seeking a buyer. For now, Frimpong’s priority is to complete his rehabilitation and return to contention. A strong second half of the season could yet alter the conversation around his future.

Liverpool hold the cards over a potential summer decision

Frimpong’s situation is unlikely to become clearer until he gets a sustained run of matches. His attacking qualities remain valuable, but Liverpool need to see greater consistency and availability before determining whether he fits their long-term plans.

The Dutchman has already demonstrated at Leverkusen that he can provide goals, assists and relentless attacking width. Liverpool therefore have little reason to make a rushed decision. If he returns strongly and establishes himself, the Saudi rumours could quickly disappear. Conversely, if his limited role continues, a substantial offer next summer may become increasingly difficult to ignore.

Liverpool should resist the temptation to make any decision on Frimpong before the season reaches its decisive stages. His first spell at Anfield has been disappointing, but injuries and limited opportunities make it difficult to judge his true value fairly. The €40m investment was based on a player who had already proved himself at the highest level, particularly as an attacking full-back. Writing him off after an interrupted campaign would therefore be premature.

At the same time, Liverpool cannot ignore the possibility of a major Saudi offer next summer. If Frimpong remains outside Iraola’s preferred XI and a bid substantially exceeds his current value, a sale could make sporting and financial sense. For now, though, keeping him is the logical choice. His next few months should determine whether Liverpool have a player to build around or a valuable asset worth cashing in on.